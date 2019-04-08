Joshua prioritises on master plan for Mapusa

Q: How has been the response from the voters on your candidacy for the Mapusa bypoll? What issues are being raised by the people when you meet them?

I am overwhelmed by the good response from the people of Mapusa. As you know, my father the late Francis D’Souza was the Mapusa MLA for 20 years. I am being his son, people have high expectations from me. I have inherited humbleness from my father… the people expect help in availing government schemes.

Q: There has been a talk of a master plan for Mapusa. There are many issues which have been crying for attention. How do you look at them? What is your vision for Mapusa?

I am told that various projects have been in the pipeline, and some of the proposals have got government’s approval. If elected, I will follow up the projects and see that all things are put in place. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured me full support in completing pending projects in the next three years. I am thankful to the Chief Minister for reposing his confidence in me. As regards the master plan, my father had given a freehand to Sudhir Kandolkar to handle the matter. And to be frank, I never interfered with it when my father was an MLA and a minister. Now I have decided to look into it. I assure the people that after getting elected, of which I am confident of, I will consult the stakeholders and people of Mapusa before finalising the proposed master plan.

Q: Sudhir Kandolkar was very close to your father. Now he is your opponent in the bypoll, contesting on the Congress ticket. What do you want to say about this?

Everybody knows that Sudhir was very close to my father… Sudhir had been associated with my father for the last several years. The Mapusa bypoll has been necessitated by the death of my father. I have entered the fray to complete the remaining three years. I had told Sudhir that ‘let me complete the remaining tenure of my father, and in the next assembly elections we can have a fair battle’. But I don’t know why he took the decision to contest the byelection on the Congress ticket.

Q: Are you sure that there will be no further rebellion within the BJP for nominating you for the bypoll?

I don’t want to offer more comments on Kandolkar. But one thing is clear: all BJP workers, the Mapusa mandal, my father’s supporters and councillors of the Mapusa municipal council are with me. Every day over 200 to 300 people are accompanying me for the door-to-door canvassing. Hence, I don’t foresee any further trouble for the party.

Q: Deputy Chief Minister and Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo have publicly supported you as the BJP candidate. Do you think that their offer of support will help you sail through the bypoll?

Definitely! Vijai must have seen something in me for recommending my name as the BJP candidate… Lobo had stated that I must get party ticket. Lobo has assured his full support to me for the bypoll.