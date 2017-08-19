Joseph-led Goa play Daman & Diu in opener today

MAPUSA: Selection controversy marred Goa take on Daman and Diu in the first match of the West Zone Sub Junior National Football Championship at Duler stadium, today.

Joseph Rio De Souza, a Sporting Clube de Goa grassroots product has been nominated to wear the captain’s armband.

Goa, Daman and Diu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat are divided in two groups and the winner of each qualifies for the finals round. Goa is with Daman and Diu and Maharashtra in Group A while Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat are in Group B.

Except for the first match between Goa and Daman and Diu – kick off is 4pm – and the last match between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh which starts at 9 am, the rest of the matches will be played at 2.30 pm at Duler stadium.

“Since we are the host and it is Sunday, we have been allowed to have the first match at 4 pm. The other timings have been fixed by AIFF,” stated Goa Football Association (GFA) vice president Lavinio Rebello addressing a press conference in the city.

“I am sure our boys will do well and qualify for the finals. I am basing my statement on the friendly matches that I have seen,” stated Lavinio. “The match against GFDC was a 25 minute friendly and the result should not be viewed as an indicator of the level of our boys,” added Lavinio when questioned about the teams defeat against GFDC in a friendly.

“We did not qualify for the final round last year because we were in the group with Madhya Pradesh and since they were the hosts, they had an advantage,” stated Mahrashtra coach Sideshwar Shinde. “Despite being again grouped with the hosts this year we are confident of qualifying,” added the coach.

“We have trained hard and are not worried of the presence of Mahrashtra in our group. We will win both games and qualify for the finals. Our aim is to bring the Sub Junior title to Goa ,” said Goa captain Joseph De souza.

“Three players will share one room and all teams are housed in one hotel in Mapusa. The accommodation has been organised as per AIFF stipulations. Match officials are being housed in another hotel,” stated Lavinio while explaining that the tournament is organised by GFA and conducted by AIFF.

GFA President Elvis Gomes and Goa coach Alex Alvares did not attend the press conference.