Jose Philip still hopeful of NCP-Congress alliance

NT NETWORK

VASCO

President of state unit of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Jose Philip D’Souza is confident of the NCP forging alliance with Congress for the forthcoming assembly election by January 10, failing which the party would go it alone, and contest election in 30 constituencies.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the NCP Banjara Convention, which was held at Tourist Hall, Vasco on Friday evening.

“Alliance between NCP and Congress is must and I am quite sure that the national leaders of the parties would arrive at a solution to defeat the communal Bharatiya Janata Party in the state,” he added.

“The decision of forming alliance between NCP and Congress would be announced on or before January 10, but if the party leaders fail to form an alliance then we are all prepared to field 30 candidates and contest the election on our own,” he said.

He said that the seat-sharing process will be decided later on after finalising the alliance by the high commands of both the parties.

The NCP would contest around 7 to 10 seats, if alliance is forged, he added.

Meanwhile, the Banjara community has demanded a permanent market for the fish vendors of the community, rehabilitation of the Banjaras affected by the four-lane highway and Baina beach beautification project and employment for the community members in public or private sectors.