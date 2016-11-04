Jose de Benaulim: From writing to producing tiatrs

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Jose de Benaulim has scripted many tiatrs for various directors. However, this is the first time he decided upon a production of his own. As a director, producer and creator of a new tiatr he says: “I am overwhelmed for having come up with this tiatr as it has much to give and take from!”

Jose’s new tiatr ‘Hem Kalliz Mogachem’ was released on October 28. ‘Hem Kalliz Mogachem’ is a complicated love story of a teenager. “It is a story of two teenagers, a girl and a boy who fall in love with each other. Without thinking about consequences they take major steps in life. Meanwhile, the girl gets pregnant and delivers a baby boy. Not knowing of what to do, she hands over her son to an orphanage and decides with her partner to adopt their child from the orphanage after getting married at a legal age. However, before they get married, they part ways and the girl finds a new partner. When the new partner gets to know about her past, he leaves her. On the other hand, the boy continues to visit his child at the orphanage. He realises that he cannot live without the love of his life and commits suicide. What happens to the girl and her child at the orphanage is the suspense,” says Jose.

Jose says that the story is based on real life incidents. “The concept of the story is a real life incident of someone I know. However, I have added a little fiction to spice it up. In real life, the boy hasn’t committed suicide. He is still in touch with me.”

He believes that teenagers take reckless decisions today without a thought about the consequences they will have to face. “Teenagers fall in love, make promises and take major decisions without considering their priorities. They think only about their temporary requirements. They do not think about the consequences and how they can affect their life. They do not consider what they are doing to be a mistake. In a bid their love child suffers,” says Jose.

Jose states that he has come across many such cases especially of teenagers. “Teen couples consider themselves Romeo and Juliet. They get into a relationship and if there are minor ups and downs, they commit suicide.” He further adds that parents have to pay a greater price for their children’s mistakes. “Parents spend their entire life fulfilling their children’s needs. When children make mistakes parents try to show them the right way, if children do not consider their advice, parents suffer severely.”

‘Hem Kalliz Mogachem’ is an eye-opener to teenagers as it shows the mistakes that seem minor but affect one greatly. “I want to convey a message on how these mistakes can spoil one’s entire life. Another important message I want to convey is that the end of love is not a full stop in life. Committing suicide is not a solution when your partner leaves you. A person can still move on and lead a happy life,” says Jose.

Although it is his first time as a producer and director, it is not his first time writing. He has also acted in his father’s tiatr as a child artist. Moreover, he began his career as a writer when he was in class eight. He says: “I was in class eight when I began writing. Last year I wrote two tiatrs for two directors. This is the first time I have formed a production house of my own named Sovsath Entertainers. I am not new to direction, but it is the first time I have produced, directed and written the tiatr at the same time.”

“My troupe is very supportive and hardworking,” he says. Moreover, he also tries to introduce new talent through his tiatr. “I have trained several actors. This time I have introduced Baba Joyed as a child artist in my tiatr. He is very enthusiastic about acting. He would call me up as soon as he reached home from schools to know whether there are rehearsals that day,” he says.

The tiatr has 13 kaantaras and five caants. Jose says that he wanted to do a nonstop drama, however he had to turn down this thought. “I approached Tiatr Academy of Goa several times to know about their scheme for nonstop drama, but I hardly received any response from them. Later, they declared the benefit of scheme on the basis of first come first serve. I finally gave up on the thought,” he says. By then Jose had already written his tiatr in a nonstop drama form. Unfortunately, he had to make many changes and add songs to make it a tiatr. “Tiatr is trending today and people love kaantaras. When I did not receive a response from Tiatr Academy of Goa, I thought of concentrating on making a tiatr. I had to cut several scenes and add others,” he says.

“If Tiatr Academy of Goa wants to promote tiatr and increase the number of tiatrists, they should encourage upcoming and new tiatrists by giving them such schemes. If already famous tiatrists grab such opportunities new tiatrists who are financially not doing great suffer. I opine that if such schemes are given for upcoming tiatrists, they will get an opportunity to go ahead and the audience will also get a variety of tiatrs to watch. Eventually, this will promote and boost tiatr,” says Jose.

Jose has written a few kaantaras, while the singers have written others. He says: “‘Hem Kalliz Mogachem’ introduces a special song by Victor de Cunha on the life of tiatrist Jerry de Kepem.” He has also not turned his back on comedy in tiatr. “I have assured to give a comedy plot for my comedians. They will have to develop and improvise further for better results. There are four comedians in ‘Hem Kalliz Mogachem’ and all cooperate well,” says Jose.

“I want more people to come watch my tiatr ‘Hem Kalliz Mogachem’,” says Jose. Calling the youth as his target audience for ‘Hem Kalliz Mogachem’ he says: “This tiatr is meant for all teenagers. If they are committing any mistake, they should try and get out of the same at the right time because the consequences they will have to face tomorrow are harsh. Also, it is an eye-opener for them to know how their small mistakes can amount to worse situations. Parents should also see the tiatr and find out how they can deal with their child. I invite all young boys and girls to watch ‘Hem Kalliz Mogachem’, learn to be a better individuals and lead a better and happy life.”

(‘Hem Kalliz Mogachem’ will be staged on November 7 and November 14 at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao at 3.30 p.m.)