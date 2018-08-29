Jolted govt moves to build competence of Goan youth

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Jolted by the zero per cent results in the written examination for 80 posts of accountant, the government is now thinking through various ways to create the right atmosphere for preparing Goan students for competitive examinations.

Taking serious note of the abysmal performance of the Goan youth in the accountant examination where none of the 8,900 candidates could clear the test, the directorate of higher education has decided to hold a consultative meeting with all the principals of colleges soon.

Highly-placed sources in the state administration disclosed that the government may propose to set up centres for providing guidance to the Goan youth who desire to crack competitive exams.

The government may hold awareness programmes at higher education level, the sources said.

“It is not right to blame the education system for the zero per cent results in the accountant exam… the government may work out a solution to deal with the situation,” the sources said.

It is reliably understood that the higher education directorate has decided to take an initiative and will hold a meeting to review the situation.

The consultative process could be worked out at the said meeting, which could decide on how to go about creating the right atmosphere for moulding the Goan youth for cracking the challenging competitive exams held at state and national levels.

The sources said the higher education directorate has sought the question papers from the directorate of accounts that had been prepared by the Goa Board of Secondary School Education.

The question papers will come under scanner at the meeting of the college principals.