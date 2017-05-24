Joining China’s OBOR initiative would be a better bet

BY D M DESHPANDE

By deciding not to attend the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) forum meeting, an initiative of the Chinese Government, India seems to have isolated itself in to a corner. And the reason given that it impinges on the sovereignty of India is not convincing. One of the projects-CPEC-China Pakistan Economic Corridor- passes through Pok that India claims as its territory. In the same Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan makes investments in projects; that does not stop India from doing business with its neighbour. China itself has occupied what India claims as its territory since 1963, but no qualms about it either in having trade relationship with China. Real reasons for India’s refusal may be quite different. It may well be afraid of China trying to ‘encircle’ it from all sides. But there is not much India can do to stop China in its path.

OBOR is tipped as transnational connectivity project. Every country worth its name, except India, attended the meet. In the year 2015 itself, Chinese economy was five times the Indian in terms of GDP. It can obviously pump a lot of investments in projects of its interest outside China. India cannot match dollar investments and Asian countries including our neighbours know this well. Countries that have been closer to India since time immemorial have rightly expressed their fear and anxiety about the capability of China to inflict economic harm; so they have no option except to play ball.

Not much is known about the grand project; typically, some selective information is ‘leaked’ officially from time to time. It is likely to involve about 100 countries with 70% of the world’s population, nearly 29% of global GDP and $1 Trillion of Chinese government funding. All other finer details are shrouded in secrecy. What is known, however, is the reason why China is spearheading such a massive project. Its economy is slowing; the export driven manufacturing for the world market model that enabled China to grow at hectic pace, may not work in the same way in future. It is very likely that two big countries-the USA and Japan-are likely to turn protectionist. OBOR for China is a vehicle to drive its global ambitions. It has huge surplus capacity in steel, cement and other industrial goods backed by huge piling of foreign exchange resources. Labour costs are soaring and it is desperately trying to search alternative markets for its goods and services. It is also probably trying to change to a consumption-innovation led model to propel its economic growth.

What should India do? Considering the size, geographical and economic factors, OBOR will not be a huge success without India’s full-fledged participation. Indian companies may also want to get a part of the pie, though a smaller one, given the Chinese overwhelming presence and influence. But there will be some other benefits, too, if India joins the initiative. The pre requisite for building and operating lateral roads connecting Pakistan with India is peaceful co-existence. In fact, China wants to get rid of religious extremism in Pakistan that is also influencing its adjacent Xinjiang province. Outfits such as Taliban and Lashkar- e-taiba will then cease to get State patronage and protection; their liquidation may happen sooner than later. This will be in India’s interest, too.

Alternatively, India has to involve in a similar or matching international project. With Japan, it is likely to launch Asia-Africa connectivity project. It is still in its nascent stage and will certainly no match for OBOR. It is envisaged as connecting Asia with Africa by constructing several small ports in Indian ocean to balance the Chinese influence. Russians are playing a strategic game; though they are major supplier of nuclear weapons, India, in their view, has gone too far with US for their comfort. The US too, would prefer China over India when matters come to a crux simply because of the huge hoarding of dollars with the Chinese Government. It also needs China to deal with North Korea.

So, India needs a cogent foreign policy vis-à-vis China and other neighbours. Joining OBOR seems to be a better bet on terms that should be accepted only after some hard negotiation.