Joaquim steers Cuncolim council clear of BJP

MARGAO: Former urban development minister Joaquim Alemao on Saturday alleged that the BJP workers pressurised two councillors backed by him to join the opposition to unseat the chairperson of Cuncolim Municipal Council (CMC) Lavita Mascarenhas.

Mascarenhas also has backing of the former minister. Alemao lost from the same constituency as Congress’ candidate to BJP’s Rajendra Naik.

“BJP workers forcefully took signatures of our councillors-Sheshank and Mario Moraes on the no-confidence motion moved against the chairperson Mascarenhas and it was forwarded to the office of DMA on Friday,” alleged Alemao, while speaking to media, adding, “Subsequently, we sent a letter to the DMA informing that the two councillors are withdrawing their signatures as there is no split among them and all the seven councillors are united.”

Alemao held the media briefing alongwith the seven councillors, making a point that these councillors are with him and working for him to get him elected in the 2017 assembly election.

Interestingly, when Moraes was questioned as to who took his signature and why did he sign on the motion before consulting Alemao, he fumbled in his reply.

Before addressing the media, Alemao held a meeting with these councillors at a hotel alongwith his son Yuri. The councillors were asked to iron out their differences and attend the media briefing as a show of unity.

Sources close to BJP councillors denied claims that there were moves to dislodge the current chairperson.