JNU violence: cops identify 9 attackers, including JNUSU chief

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence case and claimed JNU students’ union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was one of them.

Of the nine, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to right-wing students’ body, the police said.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is probing the case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but the left-leaning students’ bodies were not allowing them to do so.

About the attack on January 5, the DCP said that specific rooms in the university’s Periyar hostel were targeted. Several people including Aishe Ghosh attacked students in the hostel, the police officer claimed.

Ghosh, who was injured in the attack, however, refuted the charge saying the Delhi Police should make public whatever proof it has against her.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry held a series of meetings on Friday with the JNU Vice Chancellor, students union and later the UGC on the JNU fee hike issue and appealed to the protestors to call off their agitation, saying their basic demand of fee revision has been agreed to by the university.

Officials of the Ministry told the members of the students’ union that they are not supposed to pay utility and service charges and the cost will be borne by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as promised earlier. The Ministry, however, remained non-committal on other demands of the students including notification of the students’ union and dropping of proctorial enquiries.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ expressed “distress” over the involvement of JNU students in the January 5 violence as pointed out by Delhi Police.

In a series of tweets, he said that the Ministry will not tolerate any violence and anarchy on the campus as it is committed to ensuring academic atmosphere in educational institutions.