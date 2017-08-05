Jittery Cong pins hopes on Panaji voters

NT NETWORK

Unprepared for the Panaji by-election, the Congress party is pinning its hopes on the voters of Panaji rather than on its own candidate to defeat Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on his home turf, and this may prove to be a weak strategy for Congress for going into the by-election.

“My strategy is very simple. The people of Panaji are fighting this election and my duty is just to meet them. Neither do I know them nor do they know me but the way I am receiving calls, messages and the response, I feel that people have already decided to defeat Parrikar. I am just a mere instrument in this battle,” said Congress candidate and All India Congress Committee secretary Girish Chodankar.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Chodankar said, “Parrikar should resign as Rajya Sabha member and as the Chief Minister and then contest the polls as a layman. There can be no equality when you are armed with rockets and I am running on my feet.”

A statement of this kind may send a negative message to the voters, and Chodankar, who has been vocal in his criticism of the BJP-led government, should take up the challenge aiming to create history by defeating Parrikar.

Chodankar, who had been terming Parrikar as ‘Dictator Parrikar’ prior to the announcement of his candidature, is now terming him as ‘Bhai Parrikar.’ It either shows that this is his strategy or that he is feeling uncomfortable after stepping into Parrikar’s den. Will it work out for the Congress or not, only the by-election result will show.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Shantaram Naik said that the party has roughly noted down the issues of Panaji concerning the people and which have remained unattended by Parrikar for the last 25 years, and they are now in the process of preparing manifesto, which will include all problems faced by the people of Panaji.

He said that some of the major issues in the manifesto will be related to River Mandovi, St Inez nullah and the Smart City project, which the party has been highlighting before the media time and again.

As there is a tradition of fighting an election on common man’s core issues, the Congress party needs to highlight the issues rather than only concentrate on major issues. Panaji is facing problems related to heavy traffic, garbage, water and electricity, which the people would like candidates to take up and address the same and then go on to the major issues.

Even though the Congress party manages to bring out a better manifesto than the BJP, the road to victory will remain challenging for the party. Congress candidates have a history of getting around 4,500 traditional votes and the party would be also pinning its hopes on 7,000 voters of Bhandari Samaj, as Chodankar himself is from the same community.

Despite all these calculations, the victory chances of Chodankar look bleak, as the party is still engaged in strategy whereas Parrikar has implemented his strategy on the ground and is in a complete campaign mood.

With a weak party block in Panaji for over two decades and banking on former St Cruz MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate despite being aware that he had a history of changing sides as per his benefit, Congress’ blind faith was shattered in broad daylight when eventually Monserrate switched over to the Parrikar camp by joining the Goa Forward Party leaving the Congress red-faced days before the by-election schedule announcement and this came as a major blow to the Congress camp.

The Congress camp continued to receive blows after blows when senior advocate Surendra Desai and former mayor Ashok Naik declined the proposal to contest on the party ticket.

All these events have proven to be a major setback to the Congress party going into the by-election.