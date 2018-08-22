Jharkhand humiliate Goa 6-0

MINOO FERNANDES|NT

BENAULIM

Hosts Goa were left in a daze as Jharkhand Football Association punished them 0-6 in their opening match of the Junior Girls National Football Championship at Trinity grounds, Benaulim on

Tuesday.

Sharda Kumari went on a rampage scoring four goals and Sangita Kumara added more misery with her brace that exposed the chinks in Goa’s poor preparations for the tournament.

Sharda Kumari scored in the 10th, 26th, 42nd and 89th minute while Sangita Kumari scored in the 25th and 75th minute.

Jharkhand played flawlessly and through their professional they taught Goa how to play football and score goals.

Goa could not match to the positional play and possession football that the Jharkhand team demonstrated. In contrast, Goa who looked a depleted lot were not able to get their rhythm.

Goa was a disjointed side against a very superior and cohesive Jharkhand who led 4-0 at half time and scored two more goals in the second

session.

Goa’s defeat could have reached more humiliating depths had it not been for some good goalkeeping by keeper Ashika Gadekar – who was kept busy for most part of the first session and to a large extent in the second session.

Goa’s half line appeared to be all over the place, while the defence struggled to contain the fast moving Jharkhand strikers. Goa’s strike force consisting of Somaya Nadia Mukundan and Purushottam Shirvoikar were left starving for the ball and a few passes that went to them, could be of no use as the strong Jharkhand back line killed Goa’s few moves with ease.

Jharkhand went into the lead when Sharda went solo on the left flank and scored with a strong shot.

Thereafter, Sangita sped down the left flank, dodged the entire Goa defence and hammered the ball in past bewildered Goa keeper Ashika.

Thereafter, there were regular forays and Goa looked vulnerable to concede goals.

Jharkhand made the score 3-0 in their favour when Sharda sent a flying shot from 25 yards that crashed to the far corner of Goa’s net.

Just three minutes before half time, Jharkhand made the score 4-0 in their favour after Sharda completed her hat-trick of goals.

The second session saw some improvement in Goa’s game after the induction of Askhsata Patil and Beverley Cardozo. But, these substitutions were made late.

As the match progressed, Sangita completed her brace of goals for the day in the 75th minute, while Sharda scored her fourth goal in the 89th minute to humiliate Goa on their own soil.

In the other match of the day, Mizoram Football Association defeated Delhi Soccer Association 2-1 in a close contest.