‘Jesus was born in a cattle shed and in my life tiatr was born in a cattle shed too’ – Menino de Bandar

Although this is not the first time Menino de Bandar has written a family drama, it is after quite some time that he has stressed on the topic of ‘blind love’. His recent tiatr ‘Love is blind’ is a complete package that differentiates conditional and unconditional love and defines different roles. In conversation with NT BUZZ, Menino talks about his tiatr and tells the story of how he began his career in tiatr at the age of 17.

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

It is said that love is blind and tiatr director Menino de Bandar has further clarified what is blind love. His new tiatr titled ‘Love is blind’ is a show that differentiates how different is conditional love from unconditional love.

‘Love is blind’ showcases different kinds of relations. It starts with a couple who delivers a baby boy after 15 years of marriage. The child falls sick on his baptism day and is immediately taken to a hospital where the couple get to know that their child has a hole in his heart and has to be operated immediately. To save their child the parents surrender all the gold and cash they have for the surgery.

The same child grows into a young man and gets married and soon becomes a father of a child. His wife is dominant forcing him to fulfil all the needs of his wife and child, but she does not look after his aged parents. They are times when the parents are deprived of proper food at home. The man tries his level best to grant everything that his wife needs so that she can look after his parents, but she shows a carefree attitude and continues with her habits. Finally, the wife’s mother observes these habits of her daughter and warns her to respect her in laws. While her husband gets fed up of this.

Further, there is another twist to the story when the man goes for a picnic and saves a young girl from drowning. While saving her from drowning some of his comedian friends capture their pictures and send it to his wife. Soon, this girl falls in love with the man and convinces him to marry her. While, he doesn’t love her and refuses to marry her. On the other hand, his wife begins to doubt and asks him about the girl. He says that he loves the girl and tells his wife that she doesn’t look after his parents and continues to fight on daily basis which is why he has decided to divorce her and marry this new girl. Afraid of being left by her husband she starts looking after his parents. Much later he reveals to his wife that he never loved the new girl but had lied to her so that she understands her rights and duties in her husband’s house.

“My story is about the girl who falls in love blindly and convinces a man to get married to her despite of knowing that he is married. Although love is blind, one should think and love a person. Especially girls should be careful because any boy can take advantage and leave them at the end,” says Menino. He further added that many girls and boys in the present times commit suicide when they don’t receive consent from their family. “Many youngsters are committing suicide these days for their love. However, that is not true love! It is just in the rage of anger that they take such kinds of step to warn their parents to accept their partner, which is absolutely wrong according to me. They even agree to leave their parents who unconditionally love them and instead feel that their love towards their partner is blind failing to know that it may not be true. In such cases these children do not understand the situation or why their parents are not accepting their partner,” he says.

Besides, if a married man or woman finds themselves in a situation where someone likes him or her madly and wants to marry them, they should first think of their partner and true love. “In this story, the married man could have accepted a new relation with a young girl who falls in love with him. But he refuses because he truly loves his wife and child. Despite knowing the behaviour of her wife, he does not want to leave her. According to me every married person should be responsible as well as true to their partner,” says Menino.

Menino says: “In my tiatr, ‘Love is blind’ I have shown all kinds of love! Parents love, couples love and fantasy love. Parents love their children unconditionally and it is divine. But it is not right for any married man or woman to have any kind of external affair for silly fights at home. Love is blind when it is unconditional, but it is not blind when it is conditional.”

Another important factor that Menino has stressed upon through his tiatr is about the responsibility of children to look after their parents. “As much as parents bear a responsibility to teach moral values to their children, that much of responsibility is held by children to look after their aged parents,” he says.

‘Love is blind’ has ten kaantaras and five ‘cants’ while Menino says that he wrote three kaantaras and all five caants for this tiatr. He took around one month to complete the final copy of his script. Menino is playing a role of a doctor in this tiatr.

Getting nostalgic Menino informed that he began writing tiatr at the age of 17. However, scared to reveal to his dad about his first tiatr, he directed and rehearsed his tiatr with his friends in a cattle shed near his house. “Jesus was born in a cattle shed and in my life tiatr was born in a cattle shed too,” Menino says metaphorically. However, his dad loved the tiatr when others liked it too and appreciated his effort.

Menino has further included a new experiment in his tiatr. “For a scene where the man goes for a picnic and saves a girl from drowning, I have created a scene of Dudhsagar spot. The scene includes real water as well as real set of train running in the background and it looks magnificent with light effects on stage,” says Menino.

Inviting the audience to watch his recent hit, Menino says: “This tiatr is for parents, children, couples, youngsters, teenagers, and almost anyone can learn something through this tiatr because it has a lot to give to people from all walks of life.”

(The shows of ‘Love is blind’ will be held on December 12 at Colva and December 18 at Varca at 7 p.m.)