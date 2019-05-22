JERC not on the same page with govt on power tariff

Panaji: The government’s decision to avoid hiking electricity tariffs in the face of increasing demand for power in the state has not gone down well with the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission.

In the latest tariff order issued for Goa on May 20, the JERC pointed out that the revenue gap of the electricity department is being habitually bridged through budgetary support.

Warning against the trend, the JERC said, “The electricity department needs to prepare itself for repercussions in future, in case the government suddenly withdraws budgetary support.”

According to the commission, in case the revenue gap of the electricity department had to be entirely fulfilled from consumers then it would have meant an overall average tariff increase of 17.5 per cent.

The JERC has directed the department to start collecting category-wise data on losses, connected load and asset allocation for determining the cost of power supply.

Furthermore it has also asked the department to audit accounts for 2015-16 within two months, viz. by July 2019, and submit the petition for true-up for financial years 2016-17 and 2017-18 along with the annual performance review of 2019-20 by November 30, 2019.

In January 2019, the department had proposed to the JERC status quo in tariff rates as it was pointed out that Rs 329-crore revenue gap in the current year would be met by the state exchequer.

Acquiescing the department’s decision not to raise tariffs, the JERC revealed several shortcomings in the functioning of the electricity department.

Significant among them are failure to undertake capital expenditure, conduct energy audits, check manpower costs and implement a proper billing system, etc.

Intra-state transmission and distribution loss calculated by the state is misleading due to unreliable and distorted data. The employee cost of the department has increased to Rs 205 crore as against the previously estimated outgo of Rs 152.4 crore, the JERC said.

The commission also remarked on the levy of infrastructure tax for development of electricity infrastructure by the town and country planning department. It has asked for details of the same on priority basis.

In all, the JERC on Monday issued tariff orders for Goa as well as six Union territories. Tariff orders are prescribed rates of electricity for various categories of consumers.

With the state tardy in implementing previous directives of the JERC, the department has been asked to submit an action plan for compliance of all directives within a month.

The electricity department has also to prepare a plan for ‘unbundling’ by June 30.