Jeep Compass SUV unveiled at St Inez

NT NETWORK

PANAJI: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India on Wednesday announced the opening of pre-bookings for its Made in India Jeep® Compass in Goa. To pre-book the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), customers can either log in to the company’s official website www.jeep-india.com or visit the nearest FCA and place a pre-booking amount of Rs 50,000. The Jeep® Compass is being offered with two powertrain options – the 160+ HP, 250 Nm multi-air petrol and the 170+ HP, 350 Nm, diesel. The SUV will also come with options of the 6-speed manual transmission (petrol and diesel) and the 7-speed Dual Dry Clutch Technology Automatic or DDCT (petrol) both these engines will be scalable to BS VI regulatory requirements in India. The Jeep® Compass will offer the Electric Parking Brake (EPB) across the range. The EPB comes in four modes. The Jeep Compass will be the only SUV in this size and classification that will offer this cool safety and security feature across the range. The Jeep® Compass 4×4 will be equipped with Jeep Active Drive and Selec-Terrain Traction Management System. The SUV will come with a Driveline Disconnect Technology (DDT).