Jeep-car accident brings down traffic signal post at Verna

VASCO: The traffic signal post that was installed at IDC Verna Titan junction was damaged in an accident that was reported there on Tuesday evening.

Verna police informed that a Force Trax jeep, bearing registration no-GA-08-E-3115, which was moving out from the IDC Verna rammed into Duster car, bearing registration no-GA-06-E-7321, at around 4.30 pm, thereby the car hitting the traffic signal post and bringing it down. The car had come from Margao by taking a U-turn.

Head constable Santosh Gaonkar rushed to the accident site and removed the vehicles after conducting panchanama. The police have registered a case of accident, and are further investigating it under the supervision of PI Neenad Deulkar.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Vasco traffic cell PI Roy Pereira said that the traffic signals were installed following the initiative taken by the Verna Industries Association (VIA).

“The traffic police have intimated the VIA about the incident, requesting it to make a provision for re-installing the traffic signals,” said Pereira.