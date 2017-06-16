Jayesh draws roadmap for rural development dept

PANAJI: Rural Development Agency Minister Jayesh Salgaonkar on Friday said that once new department of rural development comes into being all the rural development-related schemes presently run by various departments would be brought under it.

Salgaonkar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the process of delinking the RDA from the panchayats department has been going on.

The government has decided to appoint a consultant to educate people on various central and state government schemes related to rural development.

“When I had been zilla panchayat member I had closely observed the difficulties arose, as the RDA has been part of the panchayats department. I realised that a lot many things can be done if the RDA is elevated to the status of a department,” Salgaonkar said. Since the RDA is part of the panchayats department it lacks administrative powers. Besides, the agency does not have separate budget head.

It must be recalled here that the RDA had been under the agriculture department some 15 years back. Later, the agency was brought under the panchayats department. But there has been no department

dedicated to rural department, although there has been separate RDA minister in the cabinet.

Elaborating on benefits of having separate department of rural development, Salgaonkar said the new department would have direct link with the Union ministry of rural development helping in bringing various central government schemes as well as financial assistance for rural development in the state.

The new department will also have freedom to take decisions and implement various projects in villages.

At present many central government schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Deen Dayal Gramin Kaushal Yojana and others are implemented by various departments. However, once the department of rural development comes into force all the related schemes will be run by it.

“The department will focus on promoting small-scale industries in rural areas, and for which we intend to rope in the officers from other departments like industry and agriculture on deputation for guidance,” he added.

To empower villagers economically, the government would try to have a small-scale factory in every village. The department will provide training, workshops and financial support for self-help groups as well as individuals, he said adding that works like construction of interior roads and water harvesting would be taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The RDA has trained 20 women from Pernem in coconut plucking under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Plans are afoot to provide such training to villagers engaged in other activities.

There is also a plan to train rural women in cloth-making. The cloth made by these women could be supplied to government departments.