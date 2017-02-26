Jatrotsav of Kamakshi underway at Shiroda

MARGAO: The annual jatrotsav of Goddess Kamakshi commenced in Shiroda on Saturday and will conclude on March 4. It will be marked by various religious ceremonies including deepotsav on February 27.

According to information available, on Saturday, shibikotsav of Shri Rayeshwar-Shri Kamakshi was held at 7.30 pm, followed by dolarotsav and aartis.

On February 26, on the occasion of Magh Amavasya, shibikotsav of Shri Laxminarayan was held at 9.30 pm, followed by shibikotsav of Shri Kamakshi, and kirtan. At 4.30 am, dolarotsav of Shri Rayeshwar and Shri Kamakshi was held.

On February 27, lalkhiutsav of Shri Rayeshwar Rathotsav and Shri Kamakshi will be held at 3.30 pm, mahaarti at 8 pm, and later deepa procession.

On February 28, there will be a kirtan between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm and shibikotsav of Shri Kamakshi.

On March 1, there will be a kirtan between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm, followed by shibikotsav of Shri Kamakshi. On March 2, the will be similar events.

On March 3, in the morning, there will be Shatakalasharchan and Brahman santarpan. There will be a kirtan between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm. And, there will be lalkhiutsav of Shri Kamakshi and shibikotsav of Shri Shantadurga.

After mahaarti of all the deities, palanquin of Goddess Shantadurga will proceed to her temple.

On March 4, there will be kirtan between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm, followed by aartis. At 9 pm shibikotsav of Shri Laxminarayan, shibikotsav of Shri Kamakshi and ashvarudhotsav of Shri Rayeshwar will be held.