Janata Garage: scaling new heights

Janata Garage has grown leaps and bounds at the Sancoale Industrial Development Corporation due to the increase of vehicles finds out Sudesh Bhosle

Janata Garage, which is part of the V R Satardekar Industries, is the oldest garage dealing in services of four and two–wheelers located at Desterro in Vasco. The garage handles denting and painting works besides it also undertakes body shop for accidental repairs of all light motor vehicles.

V R Satardekar Industries at Sancoale Industrial Development Corporation in Mormugao taluka, has been functioning for the past 24 years and has increased its network all over the state.

V R Satardekar Industries was started by late Vasant Raya Satardekar who was a popular personality. The garage was started in 1992 in order to cater to the increase of four and two wheelers and also due to the lack of space at Janata Garage which operated at Desterro in Vasco.

Speaking to this daily, the proprietor of V R Satardekar Industries Sanjay Satardekar the elder son of late Vasant Raya Satardekar said that his father thought about expanding the unit of Janata Garage at Sancoale Industrial Development Corporation by looking into the increase of vehicles in the state.

“As rise in vehicles in the state was one of the factors for expansion of the unit of Janata Garage at Sancoale Industrial Development Corporation, the other reason was to eradicate noise pollution in the vicinity of Janata Garage”, told the proprietor Satardekar.

“There was also a requirement of additional space for the expansion of business which led my father to open a new workshop for all types of light motor vehicles”, said Satardekar and further claimed that V R Satardekar Industries is the only workshop in entire Mormugao taluka which provides a thorough service in denting, painting, body shop for body and accidental repairs.

“Ours is a growing industry due to the blessings of my late father, mother and the all-out support rendered by my family members involving my younger brother Saiprasad alias Sai Satardekar, not forgetting almighty god”, stated Satardekar. He disclosed that V R Satardekar Industries had an exclusive tie-up with various insurance companies for accidental jobs.

“V R Satardekar Industries at Sancoale Industrial Development Corporation comprises of 1,600 square meters, and caters to over 1,000 vehicles in a year, involving both accidental and body repairs”, said Satardekar. He said that he along with his younger brother is in the process of expanding their business wherein stress will be laid on introducing new machineries and equipments for the comfort of the customers. “Dedication and hard work is key to success”, said Satardekar and is committed to quality and timely service to the customers.

He recalled that he ventured into his father’s business some 27-years ago in the year 1988. “I grew up by learning the A-B-C-D of two and four wheelers with the help of my late father”, said Satardekar and further opined that he completed his Automobile Mechanics diploma from ITI at Altinho.

“My father started Janata Garage in Vasco some 53 years ago in 1963, by looking at the steady growth of vehicles in the port town of Vasco”, said Satardekar and opined that his father was the first person to introduce the ‘Janata Garage’ which was one of the oldest and first ever garage in the port town of Vasco, claimed Satardekar.

The Janata Garage is left in the care of younger brother Sai who deals with the pollution testing station (PUC), authorised by the director of transport. The V R Satardekar Industries and Janata Garage have employed 20 people who are specialised in their respective fields.

Apart from his business, Satardekar is also actively involved in social, cultural, sports and other fields in the society. He is the president of Mormugao BJP Mandal, executive council member of Ravindra Bhavan Baina, director of Goa Handicraft, member of Mormugao Planning and Development Authority, trustee of Mormugao Port Trust, past president of Rotary Club of Vasco (2010-11). He was also a former councillor of Mormugao municipal council, elected from ward-5 of MMC.