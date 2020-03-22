‘Janata Curfew’ brings life to a standstill in Mapusa

Mapusa : The residents of Mapusa and surrounding areas on Sunday observed the Janata curfew which was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to fight against the novel coronavirus disease. Mapusa market, beaches and the railway station in the taluka bore a deserted look.

The Janata curfew which began on Sunday morning had hardly any vehicular movement in Mapusa and surrounding areas. Besides newspaper vendors and a few pharmacies remained open while others including the Municipal market, KTCL bus stand, petrol pumps remained closed.

The KTC bus stand wore a deserted look as KTC and private buses were off the roads. At the Tivim railway station only three trains had arrived which were on transit. The passengers after getting down at the station were screened by officials.

Meanwhile the District Hospital at Peddem had a few patients visiting the hospital. The registration counter remained closed.

Police staff was deployed at various locations across the taluka including beaches, market and other places in the taluka.

Taking advantage of the curfew, the Mapusa Municipal Council undertook extensive cleanliness drive at the vegetable and fish markets. Municipal workers cleaned the premises with disinfectants. The chief officer of Mapusa municipal council Clen Madeira along with municipal inspectors and staff were present to monitor the cleanliness drive.

“In view of the Janata curfew, we have undertaken the cleanliness drive in the fish and vegetable markets with disinfectants. We have also requested the health officer to undertake spraying of disinfectants in the market as a prevention measure against the Covid-19” informed the chief officer.

Madeira further appreciated the move of the merchant’s association and added, “After consulting with the chairperson we will try to implement it in Mapusa wherein all shops dealing with essential commodities will remain open while shops dealing with non-essential commodities will be closed till March 31”.

He also added that no street food will be allowed in Mapusa till March 31. The chief officer also said that on Saturday night the police had stopped the fast food centre at Alankar, opposite taxi bus stand and others places in the town.