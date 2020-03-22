‘Janata curfew’ brings Goa to a standstill

Panaji: The 14-hour-long ‘janata curfew’ initiated to check the spread of coronavirus was observed in the state on Sunday bringing Goa to a standstill.

Except for essential services, everything else including bus services, commercial establishments, restaurants, markets and places of worship were shut in the state and people remained inside their homes.

Following the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people clapped and clanked vessels at 5 pm to appreciate the efforts of medical staff who are putting their lives at risk in treating the persons afflicted by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Panaji was completely locked down and the state capital wore a deserted look. There was absolute absence of people at the Kadamba bus terminus, the municipal market and on city roads.

There was eerie silence in various localities of the city, which usually witnesses hustle and bustle of the people: it was like stray dogs and birds reigning the atmosphere.

Commercial establishments, bar and restaurants and hotels downed their shutters to observe the ‘janata curfew’.

Police taking the ‘janata curfew’ seriously came to the fore as a video showing a PSI thrashing a man with a baton at Davorlim went viral on the social media

Police sub-inspector Tejas Kumar Naik, who thrashed the scooterist at Davorlim during the ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday morning was withdrawn from the duty immediately and shunted out to the reserve line.

The police department ordered an inquiry into the incident, seeking a report from a senior police officer from Margao.

It was also alleged that the parcel service of a prominent city hotel was stopped by the police and took food suppliers to the police station. They were released after being explained on the importance of the ‘janata curfew’.

The news on the extension of the total lockdown made the migrants crestfallen, and many of them are planning to go back to their native states.

The ‘janata curfew’ was totally observed in villages along coastal Salcete, as people stayed indoors. The beaches, restaurants, parks and other public spaces wore a quiet look in the coastal villages

Roads along the entire beach stretch of Salcete from Betalbatim to Cavelossim saw little to no movement of vehicular traffic.

Shops and restaurants were shut, and junctions usually frequented by locals and churches wore a deserted look.

People in Pernem taluka stayed indoors spending time with family members.

There was no movement of vehicles on roads giving eerie silence. Coastal areas of Morjim, Keri and other villages wore a deserted look.

Restaurants, hotels and shops remained closed. The bus stand also wore a deserted look.

Private vehicles, motorcycle pilots and autorickshaws also remained off the roads.

The ‘janata curfew’ reigned supreme in Mormugao taluka as the people heeded to the appeal of Modi and stayed indoors.

Shops, malls and business establishments remained closed roads were bereft of people.

Temples, churches, mosques and other religious places also remained shut.

There was total shutdown in Curchorem and Sanvordem in Sanguem taluka as well as in Canacona taluka.