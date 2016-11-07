Jakati, Dubhashi give Goa first-innings lead

PTI

CUTTACK

Youngster Samar Dubhashi and Shadab Jakati missed out on deserving centuries as Goa took a 72-run first innings lead against Chattisgarh in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Monday.

Wicketkeeper batsman Dubhashi (97; 12×4) was bowled by Pankaj Rao (4/95) three shy of what could have been his maiden century as he became the seamer’s fourth victim and the last batsman to get out when they were bundled out in 108.5 overs.

Jakati got out for 92 (9×4, 2×6) and he shared 160-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Dubhashi as they took the team past Chhattisgarh’s first innings 198 to ensure three points, should there be a draw.

It was rookie off-spinner Sahil Gupta who gave the breakthrough in the seventh over after lunch by dismissing Jakati to trigger the collapse.

In their second essay, Chhattisgarh were 95/2 with Sahil Gupta unbeaten on 50 and skipper Mohammed Kaif on 38 for an overall 23-run lead at close on penultimate day at Barabati Stadium here.

Earlier resuming at 127 for six, overnight batsmen Dubhashi (38) and Jakati (29) batted watchfully as they completed their respective half centuries. Playing his fifth match in his maiden first class season, Dubhashi took 149 balls en route to his 50 while Jakati was quicker as he reached the mark off 113 deliveries. But Gupta gave the breakthrough in post lunch session before Rao cleaned up the tail.