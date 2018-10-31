Jaitley hits out at RBI for indiscriminate lending by banks

PTI

NEW DELHI

In his strongest criticism of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) yet, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Tuesday hit out at the central bank for failing to check indiscriminate lending during 2008 and 2014 that has led to the present bad loan or NPA (non-performing assets) crisis in the banking industry.

The remarks by Jaitley came amid reports of mounting tension between the Finance Ministry and RBI after the central bank’s Deputy Governor Viral V Acharya in a speech on Friday warned that undermining autonomy and independence of RBI could be “potentially catastrophic”.

This was seen as a veiled reference to RBI pushing back hard against the government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers.

“You see (between) 2008 to 2014, after the global economic crisis, to keep the economy artificially going, banks were told open your doors and lend indiscriminately,” Jaitley said at India Leadership Summit organised by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

“The central bank looked the other way, there was indiscriminate lending,” he said. “I am surprised that at that time the government looked the other way, the banks looked the other way. I don’t know what the central bank was doing (because) it was the regulator of these. They kept pushing the truth under the carpet,” he said.

The government of the day, he said, was pushing banks to lend which resulted in credit growth in a year shooting up to 31 per cent from the normal average of 14 per cent. Jaitley said banks went into projects of demerit which did not have the capacity to sustain the capital. “Total bank credit in India from Rs 18 lakh crore in 2008, by 2014 went up to Rs 55 lakh crore. And this is something the banks couldn’t sustain, the borrowers couldn’t sustain and you had the NPA problem,” he said.

The non-performing assets or NPAs were put at Rs 2.5 lakh crore during those times but when an asset quality review was ordered by the new government in 2014, it was discovered that bad loans were of the order of Rs 8.5 lakh crore, he said.

Delivering the AD Shroff Memorial Lecture in Mumbai on Friday, Acharya called for greater powers for RBI to regulate public sector banks as it seeks to clean up the banking system. This independence, he said, was necessary to secure greater financial and macroeconomic stability.

Neither the Finance Ministry nor Jaitley has so far responded officially to the comments.