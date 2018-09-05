Jade treble sends Ambelim into semis

NT NETWORK

Jade Colaco netted a hat-trick as Ambelim SC registered a 4-3 win against United Boys of Palolem, Canacona and entered the semifinals of Rising Cup football tournament, at Cuncolim grounds on Tuesday.

All the seven goals of the match came in the second session as the first half remained all barren. For the winners, Jade found the mark in the 49th, 50th and 63rd minute, while their other goal was scored by Michael Silva in the 44th minute.

United Boys of Palolem went into the lead first through a goal scored by striker Alvito Miranda, who on receiving a pass from the right flank off Selechi Cardozo, banged the ball to the far corner of the nets, giving no chance at all to the Ambelim SC keeper Ozen Silva.

Ambelim SC however retaliated quickly and levelled the score through attacking medio Michael Silva whose angular effort off a neat pass from Samson Fernandes crashed to the far corner of Palolem nets, giving no chance to their keeper Glen Souza.

The match then rose to dizzy heights with the ball rolling from one end to the other as both the teams vied for supremacy.

It was now the turn of Ambelim striker Jade Colaco who went on a goal-scoring spree and quickly completed his hat-trick.

It was in the 49th minute that Jade made a dash for the ball on top of the box after Samson Simoes sent a nice cross to him. He then leapt high up in the air over the wall of the rival defenders and headed the ball inside the nets.

Jade was once again in the thick of action as in the 55th minute he scored his brace off a through-pass from Samson Fernandes. And in the 63rd minute, Jade completed his hat-trick as he bulged the nets with ease off a pass from Samson Simoes.

United Boys of Palolem, who played a passive game all the while Ambelim’s Jade went on a rampage, suddenly came alive and made some dashing runs with lots of overlapping. And as the match neared its end, they succeeded in scoring two quick goals.

It was striker Selachi Cardozo who found the mark for Palolem in the 66th minute after he received a defence-splitting pass from Alvito Miranda. And within the next two minutes, Palolem scored their third goal through Alvito Miranda who completed his brace.

Palolem fought bravely but their efforts were not enough to force a draw. Ambelim’s Jade Colaco was adjudged the man of the match for his wonderful performance.