‘Jaanvay’ a book highlighting Indian superstitions

NT BUZZ

“Devidas Kadam’s ‘Jaanvay’ would have been considered only his imagination if it was published 50 years ago,” said Sandesh Prabhudesai who was chief guest at the book release function of ‘Jaanvay’ by Devidas Kadam that was held at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao. The book is based on superstitions followed in India.

He added that superstitions were believed in the name of faith around 50 years ago, and it is only recently that people have started understanding it as a false belief. “Superstitions and beliefs are a reality today, and hence not an imagination. If Devidas had published this novel years ago it would have been considered a fiction, fantasy or imagination.”

Kadam’s story, language and style of writing takes any reader to a different era and atmosphere. He further mentioned that superstitions refer to not only to the false beliefs in relation to religion or God but also evil practices that may not be related to God or religion in any way.

Uday Bhembre, a guest on the occasion said that the people who should be guiding citizens of the country let them follow false beliefs. “There is need to cultivate a spirit of inquiry among citizens. People should think and be curious to know about any false belief they practice,” he said.

Bhembre expressed his happiness over the increasing number of Konkani literature. Konkani books were rarely published before, however today many writers contribute to Konkani by writing novels, stories and poems. Organisations like Sahitya Academy strengthen writers to build self-confidence.

In his speech Kadam said that he has grew up watching and believing in superstitions as he thought they were right practices. It was only after no such practice helped him overcome a major incident in his life that he began considering these practices superstitions. “Faith is like a farm, while false faith is like the weeds in the farm that can ruin the entire farm,” said Kadam.

The function also had Akalpita Raut Desai speaking about the book while Tanvi Kamat Bambolkar compered the inaugural of the book release.