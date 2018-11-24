Iva may face legal action for not cooperating with FDA director

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government in its reply to the Goa Human Rights Commission has stated that legal action will be taken against South Goa designated officer of the FDA Iva Fernandes for not cooperating with FDA director Jyoti Sardessai in any official matter.

In a joint reply filed before the commission on Friday, the FDA director and the health secretary have stated that the complainant was not designated as public relation officer to make statements to the public or media disclosing alleged presence of formalin in fish without doing confirmatory test, which created confusion and fear in the minds of people.

“It was her duty to obtain an analytical report from the FDA lab on the alleged contaminated fish, but Iva without confirming the test made a public statement without authority of law about the presence of formalin in the fish samples creating an alarming situation,” the reply reads.

The commission has asked the petitioner to file a rejoinder to the written statement of the FDA director and the health secretary by December 10.

It has been submitted before the commission by the respondents that test carried out by the FDA on July 12 for detecting formaldehyde in fish sample was a screening test using Schiff’s reagent which is an indicative test for the aldehyde in general and not formaldehyde in particular, and the result of this test needed to be confirmed by a detailed laboratory testing. But this did not happen.

The entire ‘formalin in fish’ episode was hyped by the complainant as a result of which there has been utter confusion in the minds of the people of Goa and has brought bad name to the FDA causing inconvenience to the staff, as various teams had to be deployed at borders for carrying out checks to erase the intentional confusion created by the complainant.

“On account of her dishonest acts the department’s name was tarnished and unnecessarily Health Minister and other ministers’ names were also dragged in the controversy.

In addition, the staff had to work overtime to test the imported fish at the check-posts,” the replies add.

The respondent FDA director also denied having kept the original report in her custody.

The director was also astonished to find that a copy of the investigation report was annexed to the petition by the complainant when she had not obtained it under RTI or under the prescribed rules.

According to the claim, Fernandes was subjected to open hostility on an almost daily basis from the FDA director and humiliation in front of staff members and public after the formalin-in-fish raid episode, and was also sidelined and bypassed from taking administrative decision after the raid.

While denying such claims, the FDA director in her reply stated that the statements made were false, malicious and without any legal basis. “She is shedding crocodile tears in order to garner more public sympathy and be eligible for receptions and awards at the hands of general public who have been misled into believing her distorted version of the formalin issue,” the FDA director has maintained in her reply.

In her reply to the demand asking for compensation towards financial loss for unwarranted cancellation of leave travel concession of Fernandes, the director said the decision to turn down her earned leave with LTC was taken by the government which was intimated to the complainant.

However, she did not submit any request letter to grant LTC benefits in favour of complainant’s family members.

“She did not even consult the director prior to booking hotel and tickets and therefore the director should not be held responsible for the alleged loss on account of the cancellation of the tickets and accommodation,” the reply reads.