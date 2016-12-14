It’s time to engage whole society in combating violence against women, says Governor

VASCO: Governor Mridula Sinha on Wednesday stressed the need for providing special training to counsellors in combating and eradicating instances of violence and abuse on women which has seen a growing trend in the society.

Sinha was addressing as a chief guest after inaugurating a two-day national seminar on ‘Impact of Violence and Abuse: Need for Psychosocial, Medical and Legal Intervention’ at Ravindra Bhavan, Baina.

The seminar is organised by the department of psychology of MES College of Arts and Commerce in collaboration with Anyay Rahit Zindagi (ARZ) with support from British High Commission New Delhi. The deputy head of mission at British Deputy High Commission Mumbai, Colin Wells, was the guest of honour. The vice chairman of Murgao Education Society’s (MES) Paresh Joshi, MES College of Arts and Commerce principal Dr R B Patil, founder member and director of ARZ Arun Pandey were present on the dais.

Governor Sinha said that NGOs like ARZ are trying to change the mindset of the society by organising various programmes and seminars over violence and abuse. “These NGOs need to be called as institutions,” Sinha said, further noting that there is a gap in research and practitioners due to which research has no impact on society as it fails to come into practice.

The Governor also said that the department of psychology should come forward to train students for the purpose of counselling. As Goa is also witnessing cases of violence and abuse, it is the need of the hour to get the society alongwith educational institutions and NGOs involved in tackling these issues, Sinha said.

Eradicating violence and abuse is a challenging task and it can be resolved with an effort from heart, Sinha added.

The deputy head of mission at British Deputy High Commission Mumbai Wells, addressing the gathering, assured full support from UK government in eradicating violence and abuse in India.

“The UK government will fully support India in combating violence against women and domestic abuse,” Wells said. He however raised strong concern over growing cases of violence and abuse on women in India. “UK and India will fight unitedly against violence and abuse,” Wells said.

MES vice chairman Joshi said that nearly 10 per cent population of India, covering around 12 states, is affected by mental health issues. “In Goa, of 15 lakh population, nearly 10 per cent comprising around 1.50 lakh people is affected by issues of violence and abuse,” said Joshi. He said the figure of violence and abuse is alarming in the state.

Founder member and director of ARZ Pandey said during the last 20 years there has been less engagement between researchers and practitioners. “The two-day national seminar aims to reduce the gap between the researchers and practitioners including social activists and others,” stated Pandey.

Governor Sinha released a souvenir on the topic ‘Impact of Violence and Abuse Need for Psychosocial, Medical and Legal Intervention’ and also released a book.

Earlier, principal Dr Patil welcomed the gathering. The function was compered by Cedila Gomes, while head of department of psychology Freda Cota Pereira proposed the vote of thanks.