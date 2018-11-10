It’s peak season, but tourism dept working without top officials

PANAJI: The absence of top authorities of the tourism department in their offices, the camping of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) officials in UK and the appointment of a central government employee on the recently-reconstituted GTDC board of directors in contravention of the rules and guidelines, all point out at the administrative mess that exists in the state tourism sector, at the peak of the ongoing tourist season.

As per top sources, the director of tourism Menino D’Souza is ill since past two months and is presently on leave and recuperating in Mumbai, while the Registrar of Co-operative Societies Sanjiv Gadkar, who is temporarily holding the charge, seldom attends the office of the director of tourism.

Furthermore, the GTDC managing director Nikhil Desai and the deputy director of tourism Rajesh Kale are presently in London, which has left the top officials of the tourism sector unavailable, especially with Kale being responsible for major tourism-related administrative activities in the state.

The mess that the department is presently in is further compounded by illegal appointment of Shrikant Ajgaonkar, the brother of the Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, as the member of the newly-constituted GTDC board of directors. Shrikant, a doctor by profession, is a medical officer at the Margao-based Employees State Insurance (ESI) dispensary, which is directly placed under the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the central government.

No central government employee as per the Conduct Rules under the Code of Conduct for such employees can become a member of the board of directors of the government-run corporations.

Incidentally, Shrikant is also the member of the board of directors of the Goa Football Development Council.