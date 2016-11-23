It’s official! Cong to go it alone in Goa polls

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Congress party on Wednesday emphasised that it will not form an alliance in the run-up to the 2017 Goa legislative assembly polls and will contest all the 40 constituencies.

The party has also stated that only loyal Congressmen will be nominated for Congress ticket for the upcoming polls and that the party will not succumb to blackmailing from Cumbharjua MLA Pandurang Madkaikar.

Addressing the media at the Congress office in Panaji, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Goa desk in-charge Digvijay Singh said that the party is preparing to contest all the 40 constituencies and nominate as many new faces as possible.

When asked if the party is in talks with other national and regional parties for forging a pre-poll alliance, Singh said, “No question. We are fighting all 40 seats. If anyone wants to come, he is most welcome but he has to fight on Congress symbol.”

In order to send a stern message to the dissenting voices from within the party, the AICC General Secretary said, “We are not going to succumb to any kind of pressure, whether we lose or win, we want to have a dedicated loyalist Congressman as the candidate in this coming election.”

When asked about the fate of Madkaikar, Singh said, “If he is not interested, we will find another candidate…We are not going to be pressurised and blackmailed by anyone. Congress stands firm that we are not going to be blackmailed by anyone. He has been making contradictory statements and we will not succumb to any kind of pressure.”

Reacting to Singh’s statement on alliance, Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Prabhakar Timble said, “Goa Forward is accountable to Goa and Goans and hence will not act irresponsibly despite the Congress party’s snub for alliance. We will not react or act to spoil the chances of anti-BJP forces as final objective is to oust BJP from power.”

Expressing satisfaction over the early decision by the Congress party, Timble said, “One good thing is that Congress party has communicated through media quite well in advance. We will assess our winnability constituency-wise vis-a-vis that of others and choose seats with responsibility. We will not be rash. At the same time, we know that Congress is disrespectful to the people of Goa.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jose Philip D’Souza said that the NCP is ready to contest the upcoming assembly elections alone or form other coalition with other likeminded parties. “There can be candidates but winnability will be the criteria and with weak candidates, the party will only ensure that BJP is brought back to power,” he said.