It’s ‘ghar wapsi’ for breakaway RSS unit

PANAJI: Admitting that causing a split in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh by carving out a separate Goa Prant, was no less than committing a sin, Subhash Velingkar, who headed the Goa Prant, announced on Monday dissolution of the particular unit and return of the swayamsevaks or volunteers in this unit to the Konkan Prant under the Nagupr-based parent organisation.

“Although various aspects as regards the dissolution were discussed during the six meetings of the members of the rebel Goa Prant since February 8, the decision to dissolve the unit was unanimous,” he added, pointing out that all the swayamsevaks in the unit have been asked to report back to the respective Sangh shakhas, which are daily gatherings of the swayamsevaks, held on open grounds for an hour either in the morning or in the evening.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Velingkar said that after differences cropped up between the Goa unit of the RSS and the Nagpur-based parent organisation in August 2016, 99 per cent of the local office-bearers of the RSS and a bulk of the swayamsevaks joined the newly carved Goa Prant.

“At that time these people had left the parent organisation without bothering about their positions in the RSS and therefore, when we are now returning to the parent organisation, we are not worried as to what would happen to our previous posts,” Velingkar mentioned, stating that while leaving the parent organisation, they had not deliberated on the particular decision with the parent organisation, and therefore, there is now no need to discuss their return with anyone either.

“I, however, had informal talks with the present Goa RSS chief, Laxman Behre on two occasions,” he informed.

Velingkar also said the unprecedented and historic move, that caused a split in the RSS for the first time, did succeed in sending a strong message all over the country that the Sangh as well as its swayamsevaks should not be taken for granted by anyone, and the Sangh should not be pressurised by the Bharatiya Janata Party for its own interests.

“We have posted the message through this test case that RSS is the representative of the power of the people, and not a slave of the politicians,” he maintained.

Speaking about the state assembly election results, Velingkar said that there is definitely uncertainty about these forthcoming results, and they would prove false all the political analysis about the results. He also stated that the decision to dissolve the Goa Prant of RSS has nothing to do with the assembly election results.

It was further informed that the Bharatiya Janata Party used all means – harassing, threatening and enticing – to deter the Goa Prant from forming a political outfit through Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch and contesting the election.

“However, we gave a valiant fight during the election without any compromises,” he pointed out, adding that the dissolution of the Goa Prant of RSS would not affect the cause of the BBSM as the local RSS swayamsevaks would continue to work for the Goa Suraksha Manch.

On a concluding note, Velingkar said that hopefully, henceforth good sense would prevail in the parent RSS organisation, and such an incident would not occur in the future.