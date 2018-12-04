It’s frustrating for dealers to deal with GST compliance 

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI : Although the goods and service tax has been in force for nearly 18 months, its compliance is proving to be a major headache for dealers in the state. Dealers have said the GST payment is a pain and abiding to three compliances in December is becoming a strain as it is taking away time from business operations.

The dealers have rued that the filing of annual return, viz. GSTR 9A by December 31 2018, is a cumbersome process as the form is lengthy with many questions.

They have pointed out that form 9A was uploaded on the portal only 15 days ago. It should have been done at least six months in advance on account of it “being lengthy and seeking plenty of details”.

All dealers irrespective of their volume of business or turnover have to comply with the “tedious” annual returns. Even dealers under the composition scheme have to file annual returns, albeit under GSTR-9D which is said to be equally tedious.

The dealers have said that apart from filing the annual returns they also have to comply with the audit report by the month-end.

The audit report must be prepared by the dealers whose turnover is above Rs 2 crore. It is reportedly another time-consuming process as it needs to reconcile all previous returns.

It has been estimated that 25 per cent of the dealers in the state have turnover above Rs 2 crore: dealers use the services of auditors or chartered accountants for preparing the audit report.

The dealers have disclosed the annual returns and the audit report must be complied along with regular filing of monthly return (3B) for which the deadline is the 20th of the month.

As a small relief, the submission of GSTR-1 has been deferred to January 2019. Had the GST Council made the filing of GSTR-1 compulsory for this month then that would have made adherence to four compliances in a single month.

The dealers have complained that GST compliance has not been as smooth as it has been made out to be, as claiming refunds has not been an easy process. The tax refunds of several dealers have been held up by silly mistakes that occurred while filing the claims.

“Even a slight mistake results in the refund being stuck,” tax consultant R N Narvekar said, adding that the GST Council should have left a window for manual intervention to clear the refund claims.

To add to the woes of the dealers, several among them have been slapped with penalties for not filing returns even though they were outside the ambit of payment of tax.