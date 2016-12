It’s almost official that Pratapsing Rane will contest the Assembly election for the 11th time

It’s almost official that Pratapsing Rane will contest the Assembly election for the 11th time. His son and Valpoi MLA Vishwajeet Rane has confirmed it. Vishwajeet has also dismissed the rumour of he or his father leaving the Congress or Vishwajeet contesting as Sattari Yuva Morcha.