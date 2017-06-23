ITI instructors demand nationally recognised certificates for students

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Instructors of the state-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) have said that the certificates awarded to the ITI students do not hold value even for ITI jobs in Goa and demanded with the government to get recognition of National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) so as to provide National Trade Certificates to the Goan youth.

President of the newly formed Goa ITI Employees Association Anil Bhosle, who has submitted a memorandum demanding upgradation of institutions and resolution of issues of employees including instructors, said that the standard of Goa’s Industrial Training Institutes is declining and so is the demand for ITI students.

According to the ITI instructors, in other states, students of ITI get national certification. However, the students in Goa do not get the same. The certificates awarded to the ITI students do not hold value even for ITI jobs in Goa. Moreover, the standard has declined, due to the state-level certification for ITI education in the state.

Bhosle said that the certificates awarded to the ITI pass students by the State Council of Vocational Training are not valid due to which the Goan youth have been missing out on job opportunities. He demanded that the state government try to get recognition of NCVT to ITIs so that the Goan students get National Trade Certificate, which is valid worldwide.

The instructors have also demanded a tool kit for the students, on the lines of the laptop scheme, which provides laptop to the students studying in higher secondary schools. The Association also raised the issue of duty hours of instructors and their pay scale. They have also demanded that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar keep the department of craftsmen training under him and resolve their demands.