ITI-Altinho a beacon of hope for Goan youth

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The tie-ups of the ITI-Altinho with several companies for training have been a silver lining for the Goan youth, who have been unemployed owing to inadequate skills.

The ITI has tie-ups with several companies for training the students, and the track record in placements has been 100 per cent.

The companies provide apprentice training to the institute’s students; big companies pay a stipend which is sometimes about Rs 8,000 per month.

ITI-Altinho’s principal-incharge Sandeep Naik said on Tuesday at the induction programme for its 2018 batch of students that the memorandum of agreement signed with Hyundai Motors ensures apprentice training to students of mechanical trade.

Post-training, the students are placed with Hyundai dealerships, he said.

The training agreement with Hyundai is for four years.

The institute is also about to sign an agreement with Siemens Ltd for the students of electrician trade.

A tie-up with a five-star hotel for hospitality training is also on the cards.

Altogether 345 students are studying at the Altinho institute in the current academic year.

Naik said the proposal for upgrading the institute has been approved by the government, adding that students will have to answer their examinations online starting from 2019.

“With the online exams, students will know results immediately,” he said.

About 50 per cent of the 2018 batch pupils are 12 standard passed students.

AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who was the chief guest at the induction programme, urged the students to make the best use of their trade and focus on self-employment.

“The Skill India programme of the central government aims in helping the youth to stand on his/her own feet,” he said.

The induction programme was attended by institute management committee chairman Gaurish Dhond and skill development and entrepreneurship director Aleixo F da Costa.

Da Costa pointed out that a few years back it was difficult to mobilise local students for joining ITIs but now they readily come to the institutes because of job potentials.

The ITI faculty had invited a former student Rajendra Tari (of the 1983-84 batch) to give a motivating lecture to the new students.

Tari, who currently runs a garage, asked the students to select a trade that they are passionate about and learn it thoroughly.

The ITI-Altinho is the oldest ITI in the state offering training in technical trades such as plumbers, electricians and mechanics as well as non-technical diplomas in hospitality, computer, food production, electrical instrumentation, etc.

The course duration is one or two year.

The ITI-Altinho has the highest rating of 3.5 vis-à-vis other ITIs in the state.

Its passing percentage has been 80 per cent.