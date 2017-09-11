IT units urge govt to provide incentive structure along with start-ups

NT NETWORK

Ahead of the IT startup policy that is expected to be announced shortly, local IT units are asking for better treatment to existing companies’ side-by-side with the government’s plan of boosting the startup sector.

Unit owners said that the government must provide suitable ecosystem with incentive structure to existing companies for them to expand. Unit owners are also asking for the concept of ‘IT anywhere’ to be implemented in the state.

“It will give entrepreneurs the liberty of locating the unit anywhere without being questioned by authorities for trade licenses or other permissions,” said local units.

The suggestions were made on Monday when members of the Goa Technology Association (GTA) met up with the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Unit owners said that, the government must provide them with improved infrastructure that includes high speed broadband network. It must also work to restrict brain drain to provide direct and indirect employment to IT professionals and create job opportunities for fresh graduates.

Mangirish Salelkar, president, GTA, said, “The local IT industry has come up with very little support and we want that the government recognises our contribution in developing the industry.”

There are currently over 100 small IT companies of which about 15 per cent have turnover between Rs one crore and Rs five crore.

“The Chief Minister has promised to take our suggestions into account in the startup policy,” said Salelkar.

IT startup policy was announced by the Chief Minister in the budget 2017-18 speech. The government is interested in IT for its potential to generate jobs to over 2,500 youth passing out of five engineering colleges.

The policy is expected to ensure that obstructions are removed and there is a favorable ambience for growth for local companies. However existing IT companies are worried that they will be ignored in the new startup policy and lose out on benefits.