IT start-up policy by month-end: Khaunte

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Information Technology (IT) Rohan Khaunte on Saturday announced that the state’s IT start-up policy will be launched by September-end.

“The IT start-up policy will definitely be launched in this month. We are awaiting the cabinet approval, which will come at the earliest,” said Khaunte while speaking to pressmen on the sidelines of a private function held in the city.

He said that the incubation centre for IT will go along with the start-up policy wherein the incubation centre will be set up in partnership with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

“People across the state have scope to start IT start-ups at different locations where they want and we are also in touch with institutions and colleges to imbibe this type of curriculum, as I feel that a start-up can get boost at the college level,” he said.

Khaunte said that the government is also focussing on research and development to promote IT start-ups in the field of agriculture, health and other fields. He also said that the government is looking at the prospect of coming out with policies by October-November for existing industries and new industries that the government proposes to invite to Goa. He also said that the state government may set up IT space in Porvorim and also an IT park at Tuem wherein the government will have a separate hub for IT start-ups.

Khaunte said that the tenancy cases will be handed over to mamlatdars this month and announced that the government will start either evening courts or Saturday hearings for the tenancy cases from October.