IT policy will be out in a month: Rohan Khaunte

Stating that the IT policy of the state government will be out within a month, Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte in a chat with Soiru Velip said that the government is moving in the right direction and that a road map will be created for the next 20-25 years

Q: What did you find after taking a review of the current scenario of the information technology (IT) sector in the state?

The IT department is quite vast and there is a vast scope for developing the sector keeping in mind employment and economy of the state. IT as an industry can become the backbone of Goa and the state can be one of the preferred destinations in the country for IT, as resources and environment that are required for the sector are available in Goa. However, successive governments caused delay in creating the required infrastructure and sending out the right message. When we were in the opposition, we had realised these things as graduates of IT, ITES, ESDM (Electronic System Design and Manufacturing) sectors were going out of the state for better prospects. With Goa having limitations on the employment scenario, most of the people get frustrated and either change their line of profession after education or like to get into some small startups.

Q: What does the state government need to do, according to you, to overcome problems as far as the IT sector is concerned?

We first need to create certain policies and guidelines for the growth of the IT sector. These policies need to be in tune with what the industry wants. For this, we have decided to put our policies in the right place. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar himself is involved in this and his intension is that the message goes out rightly. For the last many days we have been working in this direction by talking to the stakeholders including startups, entrepreneurs and those connected to the industry who have companies and want to grow and additionally, also companies looking for expansion. Basically we say there should not be brain drain in Goa in the future and our Goans should get employment here itself with respectable salary so that the youth remain in Goa. Local employment is the thrust of this government in this particular industry and this is where the focus has been. We have to do a lot of changes, revamping of certain things and changes in certain ideas and for this the Chief Minister has given a lot of his time.

Q: When can the IT and startup policies become reality or how long will it take for the policies to be in place?

The same IT policy, which was framed by the erstwhile government, has been reviewed because it was not practical in terms of its implementation. The personal intervention of the Chief Minister has allowed us to clear a lot of gaps in it. Now, I can assure that the IT policy will be transparent and easy which will help both, the existing and new entrepreneurs besides the industries that want to come to Goa. So both, the IT and startup policies will be out and rolling within the next one month. And I feel within a month, one of the incubation centres will be started. The government will ensure that we are in tune with the industry requirement, and we have emphasized on new concepts and technologies. There will be ease of doing business under startups for groups of people who come out with innovations.

Q: Can we in the next five years expect an atmosphere where the Goan youth working abroad in the IT sector will feel they should come back to Goa?

Goan has an inborn talent in various sectors including IT. However, the youth may not get recognition in Goa but are known worldwide in the IT industry. Some of them are still in Goa and some are spread around globally. But the message is clear that we are creating an industry-friendly approach, an environment for the IT industry which will be acceptable to various types of industries which would like to come to Goa and set shop. After becoming the IT Minister, I have been receiving emails from our boys who are working out of the state or country that they want to come back to Goa. They have made enough money working abroad and now want to give back to Goa. We are looking at improving local employment and sending out a clear-cut message that we are giving everything that one wants for growth of IT. At the same time we are requesting some big industries to come down to Goa, but not in large scale, as we have to maintain the ethos of the state.

Q: Any plans for rural Goa?

When you go with ‘IT Anywhere’ concept, it will allow operations from anywhere including villages and for that the government will create necessary infrastructure as Goa has got its cabling right. Basics are there, now utilization and implementation is required and that is what we will be focusing on.

Q: So, is the state government all set to give a new face to the IT sector?

Yes. We are serious on development of the IT sector. We are moving ahead in the right direction. There will be a road map for the next 20-25 years which will ensure that the IT sector will be in the state. Everything will be done keeping in mind the local employment and for that IT companies will be told to provide skill development wherein the youth can be trained as per the requirement of the industry.

Q: Do you feel that there is a need to bring in changes in the IT department or Infotech Corporation of Goa (ITG) in order to take this initiative forward?

When we talk about taking forward the IT sector, we are working on how IT department and ITG should be, how do we offer the services from the government side, how do we make it investor-friendly and how do we pass a message to the industry that we are serious about going ahead as far as the IT sector is concerned. For the last 20 years, we have been talking on IT Park and ESDM but when we talk on this industry, we need to give something to attract the right industries to Goa. As far as department or corporation is concerned, the Chief Minister is on record that no nonsense policy will prevail. Those who want to work in government offices in the IT will get an opportunity to showcase their talent. There is a lot of talented staff in the department who have not got an opportunity to showcase their talent. To move forward in the right direction, whatever changes need to be done will be taken care of.