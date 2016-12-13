It isn’t all over between BJP and MGP: Parrikar

PANAJI : Admitting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance is today facing a hindrance, but definitely not come to a dead end, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said the removal of Dhavalikar brothers – Sudin and Deepak – from the state cabinet is entirely the executive decision of the government, and not the resolve of the BJP.

“In fact, BJP’s channel for alliance is still open for the MGP, and we are interested in continuing our alliance with the MGP, in the interest of the state as well as both the parties,” he added.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Parrikar said the MGP leaders should come out with their suggestions for further continuing MGP’s coalition with the BJP.

“We will definitely consider their suggestions, although we can’t assure that we would agree to all of them,” he noted, pointing out, “But that does not mean we would wait for them indefinitely.”

Parrikar, who along with national BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, is handling the forthcoming state assembly election-related matters of his party, further said the Dhavalikar brothers were removed from the cabinet as they publicly displayed their lack of confidence in Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and further made derogatory statements against him.

“Henceforth, if the MGP leaders have any complaints as regards the alliance, then they should directly approach the BJP leaders and settle the queries, instead of passing these queries to us through the media, or from the public platform,” he maintained.

The Defence Minister said that he has been holding informal deliberations with Sudin Dhavalikar for the past three-four months as regards the continuation of the BJP-MGP alliance for the forthcoming state assembly polls. “Dhavalikar, during these primary talks had clearly indicated inclination of his party to do so,” Parrikar revealed, stating that he was quite surprised to hear the spiteful statements of the MGP leaders against the Chief Minister, but requested Parsekar and state party leaders to exercise some restraint.

“If the MGP leaders interpreted out patience as our weakness, then it is definitely wrong on their part, and against the alliance code,” he observed.

The Defence Minister also said that when the BJP government came to power in 2012, and was able to form the government on its own strength, it never went back on its word given to the MGP, and gave ministerial berths to two out of three MLAs of that party, which is 66 per cent of their MLAs getting place in the cabinet.

“And then we handed over to them best of the portfolios including the public works and the transport,” he added.

When questioned as to whether the BJP is ready to go alone at the 2017 state assembly election if the BJP-MGP alliance fails to continue, Parrikar said that his party has already made all preparations to do so. “We have held Vijay Sankalp public meetings in 18 constituencies, and will cover altogether 32 to 34 constituencies before the election code of conduct comes into force,” he said, mentioning that such meetings would also be held in those constituencies, which have elected the MGP MLAs.

On a parting note, the Defence Minister said that there are various issues between the BJP and the MGP, which needs to be settled on one-to-one basis. “But then they should approach us and we would respond appropriately,” he concluded.

The state BJP president, Vinay Tendulkar, the state general secretary of the party, Sadanand Tanavde, and the legislators of the party namely Pramod Sawant and Nilesh Cabral were present at the briefing.