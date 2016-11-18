It is wrong to say politicos interfere in police functioning: Kashyap

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Karthik Kashyap, who has been transferred to Delhi and awaiting his relieving orders from the state government, in tête-à-tête with NT Staff Reporter Amresh Parab, talks about the drug scenario in the state, action against erring officers, the political influence while probing high-profile cases and setting up of infrastructure for cyber crime investigation Kashyap, a 2009 AGMUT cadre officer, was posted in Goa in August 2013. He is the recipient of the Chief Minister’s Goa police gold medal (2015).

Q: You are heading the Anti Narcotic Cell of the Goa Police since August 2013. What is the drug scenario in the state?

A: We were able to make considerable impact as far as drug trafficking is concerned. My first posting was with Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC). Owing to previous controversies they (the staff at ANC) were demoralised to a great extent. The task was to rebuild the basic infrastructure and the morale of police personnel at the ANC. Eventually, we were able to make a good team and collectively succeeded in registering a good number of cases compared to previous years. The drug seizures also increased. Before I took charge, the yearly cases (by ANC) were around 12 which have now doubled. Compared to rest of the country, the position of Goa is far better because (Goa) is majorly a consumption-oriented destination and prevalent for few months of the year….majorly dependent on certain tourists who come here.

Q: How far the police have succeeded in curbing the drug menace – supply as well as the demand?

A: Efforts are on to hit the supply as well as the demand. Apart from enforcement, we have been conducting regular awareness drives, talks at schools and colleges to encourage students to help us fight the menace of drug trafficking.

Q: You took charge of the Crime Branch in January 2014. There were a number of cases involving high-profile people, probed by the Crime Branch. Do you think there is enough evidence in those cases that could lead to conviction?

A: Yes, definitely. We have done our best in conducting scientific investigation, collected all possible evidences which probably will help us in getting the accused convicted.

Q: Was there any kind of political interference or influence in probes which you supervised?

A: It is completely a wrong perception people have. Police are having a complete free-hand and at least I can personally say that nobody has interfered in our work. Our functioning was within the purview of law and strictly as per the provision of the law.

Q: It appears that not all cases lead to convictions raising questions over the evidence and the manner in which probe was carried out. In such situations, does the department conduct an inquiry or examine whether the investigation was up to the mark. If not what action is taken?

A: For example, as regards the drug cases, the conviction rate has increased; however; there are lessons that we learnt from each failure and we see to it that we do not repeat it in the future. Some acquittals are also due to benefit of doubt. But if there are mistakes from the investigator, whether intentionally or purely negligence, we have taken disciplinary action against the officers concerned. Suitable punishment has also been awarded.

Q: How was the support from the government as well as the police department?

A: I am very grateful to the government and my seniors for their full support, advice and guidance from time-to-time. I am also thankful to the staff for excellent team work and all the cooperation they have given.

Q: You are also heading the cyber crime police station which is facing shortage of personnel…

A: Slowly and steadily we have been able to develop the cyber crime cell in Goa. When I joined, there was neither a cyber lab nor the cyber crime police station, however, we have developed at least not an exhaustive but a basic requirement that is needed. Now, we are in a position to investigate cyber crime-related cases and have arrested a number of accused. All personnel at the cyber crime police station are trained and we are also in the process of getting more personnel to join the cyber crime police station. Apart from this, the forensic science laboratory at Verna has also started functioning. However, there are certain things that are needed and government is highly receptive and sensitive to our demands, many things are in the pipeline.

Q: Your comments on the discipline in the Goa police department.

A: Definitely good. But whenever we found that there is some indiscipline, and are doing things contrary to what they are supposed to do, we have taken necessary action against them. Departmental proceedings have been initiated, criminal cases have been registered and action against those erring officers has been taken.

Q: You are also a fitness and sports enthusiast, and incidentally, heading the sports cell of the Goa police. What are the activities of the sports cell?

A: We organised for the first time all-Goa beach kabaddi tournament, revived the Goa police cup (football), also organised marathon run and other sports events. Apart from this, the police gymnasium at Altinho has been refurbished with latest fitness equipment. The idea is to develop a culture of fitness. We also have police volleyball, kabbadi, cricket and football teams and the boys are doing well.