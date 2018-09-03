It is essential to know students before knowing syllabus: Sinha

PANAJI: Governor Mridula Sinha, praising the work of teachers in the educational field, said that it is essential to know the students before knowing the syllabus, as it is depended on a teacher how to mould a child.

The Governor shared her lifelong teaching experience with the audience and guided them on the importance of relation between syllabus, teachers and students.

The 9th Inspiration Festival on the theme ‘Beyond the Boundaries’ was attended by Sinha at a function organised by Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools at Convention Centre in the city, where she spoke on teacher-student bonding.

Bharat Arora, secretary, action committee, S Bhattacharya, president, action committee, Nagaraj Honnekeri, deputy director of education, Fr Jesus Rodrigues, secretary, Diocesan Society of Education, Divya Lal, Sanjay Bhartiya, chairman, FPS, prof M Pant, Manbir Bedi were present on the occasion.

Prof M Pant, researcher, educationist and former pro vice chancellor of IGNOU compered the function.