It is a miracle, says Tracy Lu

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa came up with flying colours when the FIFA team led by Tracy Lu inspected the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium — the venue of the competition — and the practise grounds in Goa for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be hosted by India in 2017.

“It is a miracle,” is how Tracy Lu described Goa’s preparedness for the U -17 World Cup.

Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) made provision of 400 lux of floodlights for the practise grounds – Tilak stadium, Vasco, Cana-Benaulim ground, Bambolim stadium and Utorda ground — while in reality FIFA has mandated 300 lux for the floodlights at such grounds. The requirement of floodlights at the main ground – the Nehru stadium in Fatorda – is 2000 lux while SAG has made provisions for 2,400.

Apart from floodlights, FIFA standard changing rooms, medical rooms and anti-doping room are being provided by SAG for the occasion.

Goa has achieved this level of compliance, according to a senior source accompanying the delegation, because of its preparedness for the recently concluded AFC U-16 Championship. The same thought was echoed by tournament director Javier Ceppi.

“Goa hosted the AFC U-16 Championship, which helped it get into very high infrastructure compliance levels and gives us enough confidence to ratify it as a venue for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017. Now it is the moment to start focusing on all operational aspects to ensure a flawless delivery of the event,” said Ceppi.

“The venue (Nehru stadium) in fact has already been tested through the AFC-16 Championship and from what the reports suggest, they did a great job. That adds to Goa’s credence and thus the venue certainly deserves to be a venue for India’s first FIFA World Cup,” said Tracy Lu.

She said from FIFA’s side there will be lot of support and asked Goa to keep up the good work.

Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, Kochi, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata were the cities shortlisted to host the U-17 World Cup.

Kochi, Navi Mumbai and Goa have been ratified and the FIFA panel has ratified New Delhi on Sunday.