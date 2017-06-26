IT-enabled citizen facilitation centres to be set up

PANAJI: Aiming to put an end to people’s frequent visits to the offices of mamlatdar and deputy collector to get various certificates, the government has proposed to set up IT-enabled citizen facilitation centres in villages and towns to assist people in obtaining these certificates through e-district portal facility.

The government recently disbanded 13 mahiti ghars or citizen service centres, which were run under public-private partnership model.

Official sources said the government has proposed to set up the IT-enabled citizen facilitation centres in villages and towns, where people will be helped in filling up online forms to obtain certificates of residence, caste and others which are provided under e-district portal facility.

It is understood that Goa Electronic Limited, a government body, will run the new centres, which will be manned by IT professionals who will assist the people in applying online to obtain the certificates.

“The idea is to put an end to visits of the people to the offices of mamlatdar or deputy collector for getting certificates. In other words, the government does not want to give any scope to corruption in issuance of the certificates,” the sources said adding that after the new centres are set up people would not have to visit taluka headquarters for getting the certificates.

The government wants to set up independent centres for the panchayats whose area jurisdiction is bigger and combined centres at a central location for two-three panchayats of smaller area jurisdiction, the sources said.

The proposal, which has been moved by the IT department, says that either people should apply online for certificates from their homes or through the proposed facilitation centres.

The new system will help people save money and time.