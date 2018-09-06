Issue of ice-cream parlours in market area dominates CCMC meeting

NT NETWORK

CURCHOREM

The Curchorem-Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) at its monthly meeting was dominated on initiating action against ice-cream parlours operating in the Curchorem market.

The meeting was attended by chairperson Felix Fernandes, councillors, chief officer Kapil Phadte and Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral.

It may be said that acting on complaints of parents the Curchorem police had filed a complaint in the office of the CCMC to inspect the ice-cream parlours located at the Curchorem market.

Responding to the complaints, market inspector Dhiraj Sawant along with his staff carried out a surprise inspection of all ice -cream parlours in the Curchorem market. During inspection it was revealed that most parlours had created temporary compartments with the help of curtains and plywood. CCMC had served notices to these parlours to remove the temporary compartments, curtains and tinted glasses which were not complied till date by the ice-cream parlours.

During the meeting it was decided to resolve non-functional street lights in view of the fast approaching Ganesh festival.