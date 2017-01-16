Issue of crime against women will not impact voting pattern in Bicholim

Ramesh Savaikar | NT

BICHOLIM

Women in Bicholim have felt that women’s safety and protection may be a serious issue in other states of the country but in Goa the situation is well under control. However, they felt that the government has to lay emphasis on strict implementation of women’s rights and protection of laws.

Most of the women were of the opinion that their safety and protection may not be an election issue which would affect the voting pattern in the forthcoming state assembly election. Women felt that the BJP-led government has revived the welfare and social schemes for women which were introduced by the previous Congress government. Schemes such as Griha Aadhar, Laadli Laxmi, pension to senior citizens have helped the poor and the needy of the state.

A self employed woman Janhavi Garde from Naik Nagar – Bicholim said that women’s safety is not an election issue. But at the same time it is the duty of the government to see that government schemes reaches the women folk.

“Women are capable of working efficiently in all sectors and they should be given representation in the assembly,” Garde opined.

A college student studying Home Science on conditions of anonymity said that women’s security is an important issue in the state and this is due to the government’s failure to control the rising crimes against women.

She said that there were numerous incidents of molesting school girls and hence the government should act tough against such criminals.

She said that merely providing financial assistance through schemes will not solve the problem.

Neha Parab, a housewife from Bicholim said, “Women’s security and protection will have an adverse effect on the voting pattern by women as the BJP government has failed to contain the rising crime against women in the state. Earlier, women were more secure but now crime against women has become a matter of serious concern especially in the coastal areas of the state.”

Abhijeet Naik opined that the BJP has provided women with a number of benefits and schemes. Naik felt that the crime rate is low in Goa as compared to other states.

Ramchnadra Garde opined that women’s security and protection is an issue only in some parts of the state. He said that crimes take place where tourism is booming especially in the coastal belt of the state. He denied it

will have any adverse affect on the voting pattern in the forthcoming elections.

A BMC woman councillor said, “The issue of women’s safety and security should be on the priority list of governments. No seriousness is shown by the elected representatives about the issue. This is one of the issues which the women should take up this assembly election and ask the candidates as to what will they do about it”.

Anita Harmalkar, a councillor said, “Independent MLA Naresh Sawal has worked sincerely for the past five years to implement various government schemes for women. This will give him an advantage in the forthcoming assembly election.”