Isotrace Laboratory inaugurated

VASCO: The Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art research facility -‘Isotrace Laboratory’ at the National Centre for Antarctic and Ocean Research campus at Headland-Sada in Mormugao.

The laboratory was inaugurated in the presence of secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the chairman of Earth System Science Organization (ESSO) Dr Shailesh Nayak, NCAOR director Dr M Ravichandran, scientist and project director (laboratories) ESSO- NCAOR Dr Thamban Meloth besides other officials and scientists from Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and NCAOR.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vardhan said that the facility is the first of its kind in the country and would enable scientists to carry out research on trace metals in oceans in a most efficient way.

The laboratory would help the scientists to carry out chemical analysis that would be internationally reliable and comparable, he added.

The metal-free class 10000 clean laboratory would help the scientists to carry out research on chemistry of ocean waters, thereby understanding the role of oceans in future climate change.

As the analysis of trace metal like iron concentrations in ocean are limited by the various possible contaminations, it is necessary to have a totally metal free clean laboratory facility.

Dr Vardhan after inaugurating the laboratory interacted with the scientists at Maitri and Bharati through video conferencing.

He reviewed the works and researches carried out by the scientists at the research centres in Antarctica.