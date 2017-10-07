Iran register comfortable win over Guinea

NT NETWORK

FATORDA

Iran registered a well deserve 3-1 win against Guinea and collected full points from Group C in the second match of FIFA World Cup Under-17 played at Nehru stadium on Saturday.

It took 59 minutes for Iran to break the leaky defence of the Guinea team when Sayyad Allahyar scored with a powerful shot and then Shariati Taha scored from the penalty shot in the 69th minute to buttress the lead.Karimi Saeid scored the 3rd goal for Iran in the 90th minute while Toure Fandje pulled a goal back in the 90+1 minute.

Guinea were reduced to ten man in the 69th minute when referee Argote Jose from Venezuale showed red card to Guinea defender Camara Cherif who brought down Iranian medio Ghaderi Mohammad.

Lacking the necessary fire power and ability to create flowing moves both the teams failed to impress even though there were a few stray moves that created a flutter as both teams saw one attempt hit the side post.

While Guinea saw a strong header off Toure Fandje hitting the post and moving out in the 14th minute of play,Iran’s free kick from the top of the box which was curled by Sharifi Mohammad brushed the right post before the ball moved out–missing the target narrowly.

As the match wore on, none of the teams could gain domination against each other. Both played almost on par with each other in every department of the game- though Guinea seemed to have an edge in possession.

As the strikers of both teams began to focus their attention in front of each other’s goal, the responsibility fell on the defenders to repell the attacks with timely clearances.

Though Iran tried some moves to fox the Guinea defence, the team from the African continent had the necessary ball control to retain possession.

Suddenly Iran launched an attack from the left flank when medio Ghaderi Mohammad sent a deep cross in the 59th minute right inside the box where striker Sayyad Allahyar danced around two rival defenders and then let go a powerful right footer to the top corner of Guinea nets, deceiving keeper Sylla Ibrahima totally.

Iran then went another goal up through a penalty shot taken by Sharifi Mohammad.

Iran thereafter started having complete sway over Guinea and dominated the play to tease the rival team from both flanks .

Karim Saeid made it 3-0 in favour of Iran in the 90th minute, while Tourie Fandje pulled a goal back for Guinea in the 90+1 minute.