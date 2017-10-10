Iran makes football look handsome.

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES|NT

Sports Editor

FATORDA

Football is not in the domain of Europe proved Iran as they made Germany look pedestrian in their 4-0 win in the group C match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Nehru stadium, Fatorda on Tuesday. Iran started entertaining from the sixth minute and kept the 8257 crowd in bursts of emotions as they kept scoring or getting Germany goalkeeper Luca Plogmann stopped them from adding to their tally.

Eight goals were scored in the two Group C matches on a balmy Tuesday evening at Fatorda. And if there were no more goals it was because the goalkeepers of the two matches – Ricardo Montenegro of Costa Rica and Luca Plogmann of Germany – save their teams the blushes.

Germany and Costa Rica started as favourites and both disappointed. Costa Rica managed a face saving act against guinea but Germany were made to rue the evening by and Iranian team that showed that football is a game for all.

The first game between Costa Rica and Guinea was one which saw Guinea dominate but unable to cross the black mountain of Ricardo Montenegro. Guinea could have won, had they been able to cross the ball past Ricardo.

Costa Rica, played out of rhythm through the ninety minutes and yet managed to convert the two chances they created in the ninety minutes. They put themselves ahead twice only to allow Guinea to comeback.

The story of the second match was about how well Iran played and how they never gave the Germans a whiff of the ball. They regrouped and Gained possession when the lost the ball and played past the German players with ease when they had possession.

Iran trooped of for the lemon break with the scoring reading 2-0. They started scoring soon after resumption and by the hour mark they had literally left Germany steam less.

Iran had six chances that could have added to their tally before the break. Two of these were wasted by inept shooting while goalkeeper Luca could not be beaten four times. In contrats, Iran goalkeeper Ali Zadeh was really tested by the Germans only when the game was an hour odd. Such dominance was possible because of the role played by Iranian defenders Ali Satavi, Ahmad Jalali, Amir Zadeh and TahaShariati. Amir and Taha in particular were outstanding in paling German Jan Feite Arp.

Iran did not give Arp or John Yeboah room to play. Instead, the ball was brilliantly turned, poached and controlled by Younes Delfi, Allahyar Sayyad, captain Mohammad Ghobeishavi and Mohamed Ghaderi.

So strong was iran’s intent that even after being up by three goals coach Abbas Chamanian gambles on replacing a midfielder for a striker and vice versa as the game progressed. Iran wanted to attack because they were showing they were enjoying football and the crowd was reciprocating equally.

At the end of the evening the message was clear –football in Asia is jumping forward in great leaps. India did it on Monday and Iran did it better on Tuesday. Ironically, both countries are in some way or the other mentored by two men from Portugal.

Iran makes football look handsome.