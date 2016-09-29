Iran and Iraq to fight for Asian U-16 title

BAMBOLIM/FATORDA: Iran and Iraq will get to the playfield on Sunday to wrest the Asian Football Council (AFC) U-16 Championship title on Sunday. In absorbing semifinal clashes on Thursday, Iran had to wait for the penalty shoot out to outplay reigning champions DPR Korea while Iraq had to wait for Mohammed Dawood for late strikes to end the challenge of Japan at the GMC stadium, Bambolim.

Japan started their semifinal contest without having conceded a single goal in the tournament and scored 21 in the preliminary stages. That changed when the game was eighteen minutes old when Iraq scored first in what could well have been called a goal laced with luck.

From Zero angle, Dawood’s shot deflected off a Japanese defender, twirled and turned in the air before dipping in past a bewildered Japanese goalkeeper Tani Kosei. His first goal was not to be his last and as the game was reaching its final moments it could well have been his worse.

Iraq played possession football while Japan adopted their usual slicing approach to cut through the Iraqi defense. To make it easier for the Japanese, the Iraqis did not block their opponents – they preferred to tackle them from the sides, giving them lot a space to score – and allowed them to have a good look at their own goal.

It took the Japanese around ten minutes to restore parity and as time ticked by, Hiroto Yamada scored his second to take his team for a break with a one goal advantage.

The second session saw Japan hit the horizontal on three occasions and had one effort been translated into a goal, the story of the final could well have been different. Taisei Miyashiro saw three of his long rangers hit the woodwork with the Iraq defense completely on the wrong foot.

Abdulsada restored parity for Iraq and as the game reached the hour mark, Mohammed Dawood – who played tirelessly as the lone striker – was felled twice in the box and he made the best of the two penalties awarded, completing his hat-trick and assuring his team of their berth in the finals.

In the second semifinals at the Fatorda stadium, Iran had to wait for the penalty shoot out to decide who among the two would make it to the battle against Iran. Both teams scored a goal apiece during the normal period. The tie-breaker, however, showed the reigning champions that they needed to keep their best for the World Cup to be held in a year’s time.

The teams played out a gruelling 1-1 draw during the regulation time. In the tie-breaker that was followed, the teams scored four goals each taking the match into sudden death, during which time, Iran proved to be better shooters.

Iran scored through Mohammad Sharifi in the 19th minute to surge ahead in the first half but in the second session Korea who came up very strongly levelled the score through a spot kick taken by Kye Tam (79th minute).

Iran went into the lead in the 19th minute of play following a folly by DPR Korea keeper Sin Tae Song who delayed to shoot or release prompting referee Aziz Asimov from Uzbekistan to award an indirect free kick.

Midfielder Amir Khodamoradi, who stepped up to take the indirect free kick just on the top of the six yard box, intelligently sent a back pass to attacking medio Mohammad Sharifi who let loose a scorching right footed carpet drive that crashed to the right of the rival keeper.

Iran who had more possession of the ball in the first half almost camped in the Korean territory for long spells, but somehow could not swell the lead in this period of play, despite having some glorious chances to score.

Korea’s pressing game finally yielded result in the 79th minute of play when they restored parity through a penalty kick.

Uzbekistan referee spotted Kim Hwi Hwang handling the ball after Korea’s Yun Min curled a free kick from the top of the box. Korea’s medio Kye Tam who stepped up to take the penalty made no mistake.

As the teams were level 1-1, the match went into the tie-breaker. Iran scored through Mohammad Sharifi, Amirhoussein Esmablzadeh,Saeid Ahani, Alireza Asadabadi,Taha Shariati and Ali Gholam Zadeh.

Korea could find the mark only through Key Tam, Yun Min, Kim Chung Jin, Kim Pom Hyok and Park Kwang Min.

(With inputs from MINOO FERNANDES)