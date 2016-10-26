IPB’s in-principle nod is not single-window clearance: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, who heads the Investment Promotion Board (IPB), on Wednesday said that the in-principle approval of the Board to any industrial project in Goa should not be interpreted as “single-window clearance” to that project.

“The Board, while giving in-principle approval to such projects always directs the promoters of these projects to approach the respective bodies such as Goa State Pollution Control Board, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority, electricity department, municipalities, village panchayats and so on for their individual permissions, wherever necessary,” he added, pointing out that the IPB follows three parameters while deciding on such projects.

It may be recalled that the High Court of Bombay at Goa, earlier this week had ordered that the in-principle approval by the IPB will not be a basis for grant of statutory permissions from local bodies. The court had also issued notices to six private respondents, who obtained in-principle approvals from the IPB to develop projects in CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) areas.

“The Board while giving its in-principle approval to these projects considers their economic viability for Goa, that is the quantum of investment the particular project would make in the state,” Parsekar told ‘The Navhind Times’, further maintaining that secondly, the Board members take into consideration the job creation resulting out of every project discussed, especially whether the jobs created are in any way helpful for the Goan youth.

“Finally, we ensure that the projects would not pollute the environment in Goa,” he said, noting that the environment damaging projects are immediately refused permission by the Board.

“In fact, the in-principle approval of the IPB to any project is only a signal to various bodies including government departments that the government is favourable to the particular project,” the Chief Minister stated, adding that such an approval, in no way, supersedes the powers of these respective bodies, or meant to pressurise them into giving their consents.

Incidentally, with the formation of the IPB, the High Powered Co-ordination Committee (HPCC) of the government, which fast-tracked large industrial projects, was wound up.

Besides granting the in-principle approval to the industrial projects, the other functions of the Board include ensuring that the projects meet the approved guidelines, identifying infrastructure gaps, promoting Goa as investment destination, providing dispute grievance cell and so on.

The IPB as per the new Investment Policy 2014 is targeting the goal of Rs 50,000 crore worth investment in the state and jobs for 25,000 people.