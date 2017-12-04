IPB to work as ‘postman’ for govt: CM

PANAJI: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said the state Investment Promotion Board will henceforth “work as the postman” for the government, and send report to the government as regards every project proposal received by it minus the recommendations, so that the government can take the necessary decision and convey it to the IPB.

Interacting with media persons after cutting the cake on his birthday in the chamber of the Speaker of the state legislative assembly, Parrikar said the IPB cannot deal with many aspects linked to the projects arriving before it for clearance, simply because it has no powers to deal with them.

“However, the IPB will remain a single-window clearance mechanism for investment projects,” he noted. A recent meeting of the IPB took a decision to revoke permissions granted by it to many of the projects earlier, and which fell within the coastal regulation zone.

Parrikar said that many of the people in the state have no tendency to study the nuances of the issues, which they treat as problems. “In fact, altogether 111 rivers in India are seeking central assistance for their development including improvement of navigation. However there is opposition for it only in Goa,” he maintained.

The Chief Minister also said that from next calendar year, the days of assembly sessions would be increased, collectively hiked between 40 to 45 days.

“The forthcoming budget session of the assembly would be a longer session of the House,” he informed, adding that such a decision is being taken as legislators are not getting enough time to raise their queries, due to which they get confused and often ask vague questions.