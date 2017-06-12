IPB to come under scanner

NT NETWORK

Indirectly acknowledging that all is not well with the past decisions of the Investment Promotion Board, the government has started the exercise to review the working of the IPB and projects approved under it during last two years.

The board is chaired by the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the sidelines of the half-day training programme on functioning of e-assembly as conducted by the office of the Speaker for MLAs, including the ministers, on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said the process has begun to review the IPB Act.

“The particular legislation is good, however we are reviewing it in order to implement it effectively,” he added, pointing out that the government is also reviewing applications before the IPB, which have been passed earlier to find out and solve hurdles in setting up the concerned projects.

“The government may amend the IPB Act after completion of its review,” Parrikar stated, pointing out that amendment to the particular Act may not be needed at all, if changes to it could be attained at the administrative level by issuing certain related circulars and so on.

The Investment Promotion Board is a single window to clear the investment proposals in Goa.

The Chief Minister had recently interacted with the members of the IPB to decide on the future course of the board.

IPB CEO Ashton Godinho and Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma were also present at this meeting.

Minister for Agriculture Vijai Sardesai had recently demanded that the proposed distillery/ brewery factory of Vani Agro Farms Private Limited could be shifted to an industrial estate by reviewing permission granted to it by the Investment Promotion Board rather than destroying 900 coconut trees existing on the particular land.

“I have already spoken to the Chief Minister on this issue and requested him to review all decisions of the IPB taken during the regime of the previous government,” he had told this daily.

The Church had criticised the government’s move of setting up the board to attract industries to the state. By now, the IPB has given in-principle approval to altogether 151 projects, having the potential to create 25,980 local jobs and expected to garner collective investment to the tune of Rs 11,482.66 crore.