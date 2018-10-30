IPB meet at CM’s residence today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

With the 22nd meeting of the Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (Goa-IPB) held on October 17 turning controversial with members claiming that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had chaired it through video-conferencing, the deferred meeting will be held on Tuesday at the Chief Minister’s private residence at Dona Paula.

Confirming about the meeting, vice chairman of the IPB and Minister for Information Technology Rohan Khaunte said that it will be a continuation of the last meeting.

Another member also confirmed that the IPB

meeting will be held at 5 pm at Parrikar’s private residence. However, he refused to reveal more information on the same.

Parrikar is currently under the observation of a team of doctors from Goa Medical College at his private residence after he returned from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on October 14.

It may be recalled that after some members of IPB claimed that the meeting held on October 17 was chaired by the Chief Minister through video-conferencing, there was a demand from the Opposition to release the video footage of the same, as Parrikar is unwell since the last eight months.

However, neither the government nor the IPB has released the proof of the said ‘meeting chaired by the Chief Minister through video-conferencing’.

It is learnt that during the last meeting, the IPB had discussed and granted in-principle approval to around eight of the 13 proposals. However, the validity of the said proposals is under question, as there has been no release of proof on whether the meet was really chaired by the Chief Minister.

As per the notice issued for the 22nd meeting on October 17, there were 17 items on agenda of the Board for discussion and decisions. As per agenda, 13 proposals were supposed to be discussed at that meeting out of which seven proposals were of industrial projects including one for setting up of beverage manufacturing unit and four were of hospitality projects.